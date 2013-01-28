MDC Partners Agencies Take Top Spots on Advertising Age's 2013 Agency A-List

72andSunny Earns Publication's Highest Honor, Agency of the Year Anomaly and kbs+ Named Standout Agencies and TargetCast and Vitro Celebrated as Agencies to Watch

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- MDC Partners Inc. announced today that five of its partner agencies have been named to Advertising Age's prestigious annual ranking of the top agencies in advertising, with 72andSunny taking home the publication's top honor.

In the special A-List report, MDC Partners agency 72andSunny is named Agency of the Year, agencies Anomaly and kbs+ are celebrated as two of only 10 "Standout Agencies," and TargetCast and Vitro are both named "Agencies to Watch." At the same time, Ad Age partner publication Creativity also named 72andSunny to its own Agency A-List.

Ad Age editors make their selections for the A-List based on creativity, financial performance, and ability to positively impact a client's business. In the feature, Ad Age calls 72andSunny "the clear winner of Ad Age's Agency of the Year honors," noting "rarely does the ad world see a shop take such big swings and successively knock it right out of the park every time."

"We are truly thrilled to see so many of our partners recognized by Ad Age and Creativity for their success in building their clients' businesses and for making brands famous," said Miles Nadal, President and CEO of MDC Partners. "The recognition is a testament above all to the incredible talent that MDC is privileged to call family and that reinforce MDC Partners' reputation for being 'The Place Where Great Talent Lives.' 2012 marked a fantastic year for our agency and client partners, but we're really only just getting started."

Each of the MDC Partners agencies in the ranking were celebrated for their tremendous growth in 2012, with Ad Age highlighting 72andSunny's ballooning roster of clients as well as kbs+'s integrated model, Anomaly's unique approach to making products and experiences, and TargetCast and Vitro's impressive momentum leading into 2013.

