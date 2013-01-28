ñol

Metro Inc. - Dividend Notice

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 6:48 PM | 1 min read

MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2013 /CNW Telbec/ - Metro Inc. is pleased to inform that on January 28, 2013, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on Ordinary Shares, payable on March 15, 2013 to shareholders of record as at February 19, 2013. This quarterly dividend represents an increase of 16.3 % over the same quarter last year.

Metro Inc.

With annual sales of over $12 billion and over 65,000 employees, Metro Inc. is a leader in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Québec and Ontario, where it operates a network of more than 600 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, as well as over 250 drugstores under the Brunet, The Pharmacy and Drug Basics banners.

SOURCE METRO INC.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

