Extra Space Storage® Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2012 Distributions

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. EXR (the "Company") announced today the allocations of the Company's 2012 distributions on its common stock. The allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are as follows for common shares CUSIP# 30225T102:

Declaration Date Record Date Ex-Dividend Date Payable Date Distribution per Share Oridnary Dividend Qualified Dividend 2/27/2012 3/15/2012 3/13/2012 3/30/2012 $ 0.20 $ 0.199490 $ 0.000510 6/4/2012 6/15/2012 6/13/2012 6/29/2012 $ 0.20 $ 0.199490 $ 0.000510 9/6/2012 9/17/2012 9/14/2012 9/28/2012 $ 0.20 $ 0.199490 $ 0.000510 11/8/2012 12/10/2012 12/7/2012 12/31/2012 $ 0.25 $ 0.249363 $ 0.000637





Totals $ 0.85 $ 0.847834 $ 0.002166





% 100% 99.75% 0.25%

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Extra Space Storage distributions.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. As of December 31, 2012, the Company owned and/or operated 910 self-storage properties in 34 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company's properties comprise approximately 610,000 units and approximately 67 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage solutions, including business storage. Extra Space Storage is the second-largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States. For more information, visit www.extraspace.com.

