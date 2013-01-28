ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Extra Space Storage® Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2012 Distributions

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 6:46 PM | 8 min read

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. EXR (the "Company") announced today the allocations of the Company's 2012 distributions on its common stock. The allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are as follows for common shares CUSIP# 30225T102:

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20120730/LA48662LOGO)

Declaration Date

Record Date

Ex-Dividend

Date

Payable Date

Distribution per Share

Oridnary Dividend

Qualified Dividend

2/27/2012

3/15/2012

3/13/2012

3/30/2012

$             0.20

$      0.199490

$      0.000510

6/4/2012

6/15/2012

6/13/2012

6/29/2012

$             0.20

$      0.199490

$      0.000510

9/6/2012

9/17/2012

9/14/2012

9/28/2012

$             0.20

$      0.199490

$      0.000510

11/8/2012

12/10/2012

12/7/2012

12/31/2012

$             0.25

$      0.249363

$      0.000637

Totals

$       0.85

$ 0.847834

$ 0.002166

%

100%

99.75%

0.25%

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Extra Space Storage distributions.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust.  As of December 31, 2012, the Company owned and/or operated 910 self-storage properties in 34 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company's properties comprise approximately 610,000 units and approximately 67 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage solutions, including business storage. Extra Space Storage is the second-largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States. For more information, visit www.extraspace.com.

SOURCE Extra Space Storage

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases