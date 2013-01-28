Duncan Quinn Blends Bespoke Lifestyle with Zacapa® Rum in The Cask Chronicles

Menswear Visionary Provides Tastemakers a Tailored Experience





NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- What is the common thread that sews high-end, barrel-aged spirits to a bespoke men's lifestyle? This January, Duncan Quinn and Zacapa Rum team up to blend bespoke finesse and ultra-premium quality in The Cask Chronicles, an exclusive road tour aboard a customized double-decker bus stopping at three cities across the country.

With an ensemble of characters and infused with stories, The Cask Chronicles tour will cruise from coast to coast opening her doors to the bespoke lifestyle. The ground floor is a duncan quinn boutique; complete with his signature touches, and limited edition lines while upstairs is a cozy speakeasy rich in decadent cocktails. With only 16 spots for dinner or drinks, and only three nights in each city, it's as exclusive as it gets. Those lucky enough to snag a spot for dinner will find their cocktails paired with a specialty menu prepared by top local chefs. The bespoke Zacapa barrel-aged cocktails guests will be served were created and will be mixed exclusively by world-renowned mixologist, Elayne Duff.

The Cask Chronicles will kick off with three nights in New York City beginning on January 29th. From there, the bus will head south to Miami in time to tickle the taste buds at exclusive events during the South Beach Food and Wine Festival commencing on February 20th. The last stop on the tour will be a brief sojourn in Los Angeles in April before finding a final resting place that will be unveiled on DuncanQuinn.com at the conclusion of the tour.

"As a legendary host and men's lifestyle and tailoring expert, Duncan Quinn's attention to detail and passion for his bespoke designs make him the perfect partner to highlight the distinctive character of Zacapa Rum," said Tom Herbst, Vice President of Rums at Diageo North America. "We encourage fashion trendsetters and spirit aficionados to experience our vision in this extraordinary collaboration, but please remember to always celebrate in style and drink responsibly."

Fascinated about the on-board jaunts? Visit www.duncanquinn.com to make an appointment for a bespoke fitting or to check out DQ's blog as he "chronicles" the three-month journey. Additionally, you can learn more about The Cask Chronicles on Facebook (Facebook.com/ZacapaRum or Facebook.com/duncanquinn) and Twitter by following Duncan Quinn (@duncan_quinn). Become part of The Chronicles conversations on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by using the hashtag #CaskChronicles.

About duncan quinn:

Duncan Quinn is arguably one of a handful of people responsible for the resurgence of men's tailoring in the USA in recent years. He has always had a passion for the persuasion of perception and a keen eye for cut, shape, color and form. He's also been known to throw the occasional party, indulge in the odd cheeky lunch and enjoy life just a little too much in the company of his friends.

About ZACAPA:

ZACAPA® RUM is one of the finest and most celebrated brown spirits in the world. Produced in the verdant land of Guatemala, ZACAPA RUM is the result of a unique combination of soil, climate and natural materials brought together with skilled distillation and a special high altitude aging process at one and a half miles above sea level. In addition to many awards and high ratings from influential media, ZACAPA RUM has the honor of being the first brand to be inducted into the International Rum Festival's Hall of Fame. ZACAPA RUM 23 and ZACAPA RUM XO are available in fine liquor stores, bars and restaurants around the world. ZACAPA RUM is manufactured by Industrias Licoreras de Guatemala (ILG) who has recently signed a global distribution and joint marketing agreement with Diageo. For more information, visit at www.ronesdeguatemala.com.

About Diageo



Diageo (Dee-AH-Gee-O) is the world's leading premium drinks business with an outstanding collection of beverage alcohol brands across spirits, wines and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Smirnoff, J&B, Baileys, Cuervo, Tanqueray, Captain Morgan, Crown Royal, Beaulieu Vineyard and Sterling Vineyards wines.



Diageo is a global company, trading in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE).



For more information about Diageo, its people, brands, and performance, visit us at Diageo.com. For our global resource that promotes responsible drinking through the sharing of best practice tools, information and initiatives, visit DRINKiQ.com.



Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

WITH MATURITY COMES PERFECTION. PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

RON ZACAPA® Rum. 40% Alc/Vol. ©2013 Imported by The Ron Zacapa Co., Norwalk, CT.

SOURCE Diageo