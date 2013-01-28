BioMed Realty Trust To Report 2012 Fourth Quarter And Year End Results

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMed Realty Trust, Inc. BMR today announced it will report results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2012 after the market closes on Tuesday, February 5, 2013.

Alan D. Gold, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kent Griffin, President, Matt McDevitt, Executive Vice President, and Greg N. Lubushkin, Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor conference call at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, February 6, 2013 to discuss the company's financial results and operations for the year.

The call will be open to all interested investors either through a live audio web cast at the Investor Relations section of the company's web site at www.biomedrealty.com and at www.earnings.com, which will include an online slide presentation to accompany the call, or live by calling (877) 261-8990 (domestic) or (847) 619-6441 (international) with call ID number 34178179. The complete webcast will be archived for 30 days on both web sites. A telephone playback of the conference call will also be available from 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, February 6, 2013 until midnight Pacific Time on Monday, February 11, 2013 by calling (888) 843-7419 (domestic) or (630) 652-3042 (international) and using access code 34178179#.

About BioMed Realty Trust

BioMed Realty delivers optimal real estate solutions for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies and other entities involved in the life science industry. BioMed Realty owns or has interests in properties comprising approximately 13.1 million rentable square feet. The company's properties are located predominantly in the major U.S. life science markets of Boston, San Francisco, Maryland, San Diego, New York/New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Seattle, which have well-established reputations as centers for scientific research. Additional information is available at www.biomedrealty.com.

