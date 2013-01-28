American Capital Announces Departure of Senior Vice President and Managing Director

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- American Capital, Ltd. ACAS ("American Capital") announced today that Kevin Kuykendall, a Senior Vice President and Managing Director, has resigned from the company to pursue other interests. Mr. Kuykendall, who joined the company in 2003, has been based in the company's Dallas office and has headed American Capital's energy investment team under the leadership of Darin Winn, Senior Vice President and Senior Managing Director.

"We appreciate Kevin's contributions to the company and wish him well," said Malon Wilkus, American Capital Chairman and CEO. "We are pleased to note that we will be continuing our investments in the energy sector under the direction of Paul Hanrahan. Paul, the CEO of American Capital Infrastructure, is the former President and CEO of The AES Corporation AES, a Fortune 150 global power company."

