The Brink's Company Appoints Darren McCue as Chief Commercial Strategy Officer

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brink's Company BCO, a global leader in secure logistics, today announced that Darren McCue, 39, has been appointed Chief Commercial Strategy Officer, effective February 19, 2013. In this role, Mr. McCue will be responsible for leading the development of new product and service offerings to help Brink's customers become more efficient and successful, facilitating the introduction of existing products and solutions across the company, and identifying growth opportunities for Brink's. Mr. McCue will report directly to Thomas C. Schievelbein, Brink's Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"We are pleased to welcome Darren to the Brink's team as our Chief Commercial Strategy Officer," said Mr. Schievelbein. "Darren brings a wealth of experience across industries and a strong track record of driving profitable growth and developing and implementing new business opportunities. His expertise in using innovation to help customers achieve their goals will be of great value to Brink's customers."

"I am excited by the opportunity to serve as Chief Commercial Strategy Officer at Brink's," Mr. McCue said. "I look forward to working with Tom and the rest of the Brink's management team to help expand the Brink's brand by applying my experience in product development and innovation to enhance the security solutions Brink's offers customers around the world."

Mr. McCue joins Brink's from Aetna, one of the largest healthcare benefit providers in the U.S., where he served as Executive Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for Consumer Financial Solutions. In that role, he was responsible for growing and diversifying Aetna's business portfolio and customer solutions through innovative solution development and new business and global market expansion.

About Darren McCue

Before working at Aetna, Darren served as Executive Vice President, Strategy and Product Development of PayFlex from 2007 until the company was acquired by Aetna in October 2011. Prior to his time at Payflex, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of FlexAmerica from 2003 until the sale of the company to Payflex in 2007. Prior to FlexAmerica, McCue spent eight years with Booz Allen Hamilton and Manugistics in their management and supply chain optimization consulting practices.

Darren holds an MBA in Management and International Business from the University of Maryland's Smith School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Business Logistics from the University of Maryland.

