ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter 2012 Results

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 6:15 PM | 1 min read

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation IPCC expects to release the company's fourth quarter 2012 results on Tuesday, February 26, 2013 before the market opens. Shortly thereafter, the company plans to post supplementary financial information online and file its annual 10-K.  These materials, along with Infinity's earnings release, will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.infinityauto.com.

In connection with the earnings release, Infinity will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter 2012 results on Tuesday, February 26, 2013 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.  The webcast can be accessed on the company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.infinityauto.com.  The conference call will be available by dialing 1-888-317-6016.  For those unable to attend the live event, a replay of the webcast will be posted on the website shortly after the event ends.

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation is a national provider of personal automobile insurance with a concentration on nonstandard auto insurance.  Its products are offered through a network of approximately 12,900 independent agencies and brokers.  For more information about Infinity, please visit http://www.infinityauto.com.

SOURCE Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases