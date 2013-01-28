ViaSat Augments Global Mobility Satellite Network with New Capacity

Government and general aviation business growth drives demand for increased bandwidth and new services

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaSat Inc. VSAT has signed four new contracts that increase the total Ku-band capacity of its global mobility network by more than 60 percent. This investment in additional bandwidth will be reserved for government and general aviation business growth and customer requirements for high data rates for mobile satellite communications.

"This expansion phase is an overlay to our mobile network in key regions around the globe," said Paul Baca, GM/VP ViaSat Global Mobile Broadband. "This addition will raise the bar for baseline broadband performance and provide a foundation for new service plans."

The sustained growth in airborne satellite communications for ViaSat was recently highlighted by the delivery of the 500th VR-12 satellite terminal. This ultra-small aperture system has been a key technology enabler for both general aviation and government mobility markets, for "office in the sky" business applications, as well as enroute Command & Control and ISR services for military customers.

Details regarding regional coverage and availability will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, go to www.viasat.com/broadband-satellite-networks/mobile-broadband.

