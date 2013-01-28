Summit Industrial Income REIT - Announcement of Completion of Unit Consolidation

HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 28, 2013 /CNW/ - Summit Industrial Income REIT ("Summit II") announced today that it has completed the previously disclosed consolidation of its outstanding units on the basis of one post-consolidation unit for every 12 pre-consolidation units (with the number of pre-consolidation units being a whole number of units) (the "Consolidation").

The Consolidation was approved by a special meeting of unitholders held on January 16, 2013, and was approved by the TSX Venture Exchange on January 21, 2013. Pursuant to the Consolidation, the number of outstanding units has been reduced from 82,717,645 to 6,893,110 units.

About Summit II

Summit II is an open‐ended mutual fund trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Summit Industrial Income REIT