Unifi States That Its Policy Is Not To Comment On Unusual Market Activity

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- In view of the unusual market activity in the common stock of Unifi, Inc. UFI today, the New York Stock Exchange contacted the Company in accordance with its usual practice and requested that the Company issue a press release regarding today's trading activity. The Company stated that its policy is not to comment on unusual market activity.

