OurPet's Reaches Settlement with Competitor over OurPet's Durapet® Utility Patent

FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- The OurPet's Company (OTC BB: OPCO) (www.ourpets.com), a leading proprietary pet supply company, today announced a patent infringement settlement. In October, 2012, OurPet's filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio against Bergan, LLC, a pet supply company located in Oklahoma (Case No. 1:12-cv-2586). In the lawsuit, OurPet's alleged that Bergan engaged in conduct that infringed on OurPet's newly issued patent No. 8,286,589 ('589), which covers pet and water bowls sold by OurPet's under the Durapet® label. The parties recently reached a resolution in which OurPet's was compensated, and Bergan has agreed to terminate sales of specific rubber-bottomed bowls.

About OurPet's Company: OurPet's designs, produces and markets a broad line of innovative, high-quality accessory and consumable pet products in the U.S. and overseas. Investors and customers may visit www.ourpets.com for more information about the Company and its products.

