The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Webcast Of Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call And Presentation At The 2013 Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- The J. M. Smucker Company SJM will conduct its third quarter fiscal 2013 earnings conference call and webcast on Friday, February 15, 2013, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Earnings will be released on the morning of the call.

What: The J. M. Smucker Company Third Quarter Fiscal 2013 Earnings Conference Call When: Friday, February 15, 2013, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Where: Live over the Internet at www.smuckers.com/investors

The webcast replay will also be available following the call.

The audio replay will be available until Friday, February 22, 2013 and can be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820, with the pass code 8394093.

The Company also invites interested shareholders, investors, and consumers to listen to its management presentation at the 2013 Consumer Analyst Group of New York ("CAGNY") Conference live over the Internet on Tuesday, February 19, 2013, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Speaking on behalf of the Company will be Richard Smucker, Chief Executive Officer; Vince Byrd, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Mark Belgya, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

What: The J. M. Smucker Company presentation at the 2013 CAGNY Conference When: Tuesday, February 19, 2013, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time Where: Live over the Internet at www.smuckers.com/investors

The webcast replay and accompanying slides of the Company's presentation will also be available following the conference.

For more than 110 years, The J. M. Smucker Company has been committed to offering consumers quality products that bring families together to share memorable meals and moments. Today, Smucker is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fruit spreads, retail packaged coffee, peanut butter, shortening and oils, ice cream toppings, sweetened condensed milk, and health and natural foods beverages in North America. Its family of brands includes Smucker's®, Folgers®, Dunkin' Donuts®, Jif®, Crisco®, Pillsbury®, Eagle Brand®, R.W. Knudsen Family®, Hungry Jack®, Cafe Bustelo®, Cafe Pilon®, White Lily® and Martha White® in the United States, along with Robin Hood®, Five Roses®, Carnation® and Bick's® in Canada. The Company remains rooted in the Basic Beliefs of Quality, People, Ethics, Growth and Independence established by its founder and namesake more than a century ago. For more information about the Company, visit www.smuckers.com.

The J. M. Smucker Company is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for the following which are used under license: Pillsbury® is a trademark of The Pillsbury Company, LLC; Carnation® is a trademark of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A.; and Dunkin' Donuts® is a registered trademark of DD IP Holder, LLC.

