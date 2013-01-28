GridSense™, an Acorn Energy Company, to Introduce HighV Camera™ for Safe, Close-up Inspection of Energized Assets at DistribuTECH 2013

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2012 /PRNewswire/ -- GridSense™, an Acorn Energy ACFN company that develops and markets advanced monitoring solutions for the electric power industry, has developed a robust, reliable and versatile camera for the safe inspection of energized high-voltage assets. Called the HighV Camera™, the device is rated safe for energized assets up to 345kV phase to phase. The hotstick mountable system includes a 7" Android tablet (also hotstick mountable) for wireless, instant viewing of both still images and video. The product will be formally introduced at the DistribuTECH 2013 trade show in San Diego, CA being held January 29-31.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20120504/NY01341LOGO )

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20120426/NY96114LOGO )

Attached to an insulated hotstick, the HighV Camera™ is protected within a weatherproof, rugged housing for safe inspection of assets from overhead lines to underground vaults. It enables examination of contacts and connections, name plates on installed equipment, and monitoring of gauges, meters and levels. Its 10x zoom allows extreme close-up images that can help utilities and others speed up fault finding and root cause analysis, as well as identify potential issues before they impact operations.

The low-light capable, high-resolution camera has on-board LED lights, provides 2 hours of continuous use on a single battery charge, and comes with a sturdy case for infinite portability. The camera offers a uniquely affordable opportunity to minimize downtime and outages while literally getting close-up views of high voltage equipment condition under load, in real time.

About GridSense™ Inc.

GridSense™ is a smart grid technology company dedicated to providing innovative, practical and cost effective monitoring solutions to the electric power industry. Utilizing in-depth industry knowledge and understanding of utility requirements, we provide technology and services that help the industry address the limitations of old and aging infrastructure. We apply experience and technical know-how with new insight and ideas to create intelligent, reliable and leading edge technologies that add value to our customers and shape the future of the modern electrical power system. For more information visit (www.gridsense.com).

About Acorn Energy, Inc.

Acorn Energy, Inc. is a holding company whose four portfolio companies help their customers achieve greater productivity, reliability, security, and efficiency—factors which can lead to greater profitability. GridSense—provides monitoring for all critical points along the electricity delivery system. OMNIMETRIX-remotely monitors emergency back-up power generation systems to increase their reliability. US Seismic—supplies fiber optic sensing solutions to increase oil/gas production and lower costs. DSIT—provides security solutions from underwater threats to marine based energy assets. For more information visit: http://www.acornenergy.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance that Acorn Energy, Inc. or its operating companies will continue to grow their respective businesses, or that any of them will meet the expectations or execute the initiatives described or referred to above. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties which may affect Acorn Energy's business generally and the businesses of its subsidiaries is included in "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its most recent 10-Q as filed by Acorn Energy with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: Leonce Gaiter

Tel: 916.372.4945

Email: l.gaiter@gridsense.com

SOURCE GridSense