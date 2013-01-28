ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Spirit AeroSystems to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2012 Financial Results on Feb. 12

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 5:00 PM | 2 min read

WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2012 financial results at 6:30 a.m. Central time on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2013.

President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Turner and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Phil Anderson will participate in a conference call presentation to securities analysts about fourth quarter and full-year 2012 results and company outlook at 10 a.m. Central time.

That presentation will be broadcast online. It will include charts and a question-and-answer session. The company's news release detailing the results will also be available. The live audio stream and slide presentation can be accessed on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2013, at http://www.spiritaero.com/investor.aspx.

Individuals are urged to check the web site in advance to ensure their computers are configured for the audio stream and slide presentation.

On the web: http://www.spiritaero.com
On Twitter: @SpiritAero

About Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.
Spirit AeroSystems, with headquarters in Wichita, Kan., USA, is one of the world's largest non-OEM designers and manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial aircraft. In addition to its Wichita and Chanute facilities in Kansas, Spirit has locations in Tulsa and McAlester, Okla.; Kinston, N.C.; Nashville, Tenn; Prestwick, Scotland; Preston, England; Subang, Malaysia; and Saint-Nazaire, France. In the U.S., Spirit's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components. Additionally, Spirit provides aftermarket customer support services, including spare parts, maintenance/repair/overhaul, and fleet support services in North America, Europe and Asia. Spirit Europe produces wing components for a host of customers, including Airbus.

SOURCE Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases