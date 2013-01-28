Copa Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2012 Financial Results Release Schedule

PANAMA CITY, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA announces the following events:

Earnings Release – Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2012





Date:

February 6, 2013



Time:

After US markets close



This release will be available on our website:

http://investor.shareholder.com/copa/results.cfm











Earnings Conference Call and Webcast





Date:

February 7, 2013

Time:

11:00 AM US ET (11:00 AM Local Time)

Conference telephone number:

877-293-5456 (US Domestic Callers)





707-287-9357 (International Callers)

Webcast:

http://investor.shareholder.com/copa/events.cfm

Speakers:

Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer





Victor Vial, Chief Financial Officer













Webcast listeners should access the website several minutes prior to the scheduled start time, allowing sufficient time to register, download and install any necessary software. If you are unable to listen or access this presentation at the scheduled time, a webcast replay option will be available at the above website shortly after the conference.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 64 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean with one of the youngest and most modern fleets in the industry, consisting of 83 aircraft: 57 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 26 EMBRAER-190s. For more information visit www.copaair.com.

CPA-G

SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.