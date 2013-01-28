ñol

Copa Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2012 Financial Results Release Schedule

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 4:54 PM | 7 min read

PANAMA CITY, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA announces the following events:

Earnings Release – Fourth Quarter  and Full Year 2012


Date:

February 6, 2013

Time:

After US markets close

This release will be available on our website:  

http://investor.shareholder.com/copa/results.cfm





Earnings Conference Call and Webcast


Date:

February 7, 2013

Time:

11:00 AM US ET (11:00 AM Local Time)


Conference telephone number: 

877-293-5456 (US Domestic Callers)


707-287-9357 (International Callers)

Webcast:

http://investor.shareholder.com/copa/events.cfm

Speakers:

Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer


Victor Vial, Chief Financial Officer





Webcast listeners should access the website several minutes prior to the scheduled start time, allowing sufficient time to register, download and install any necessary software. If you are unable to listen or access this presentation at the scheduled time, a webcast replay option will be available at the above website shortly after the conference.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services.  The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 64 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean with one of the youngest and most modern fleets in the industry, consisting of 83 aircraft: 57 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 26 EMBRAER-190s. For more information visit www.copaair.com.

CPA-G

SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases