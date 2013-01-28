Prologis Announces Tax Treatment of 2012 Distributions

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Prologis, Inc. PLD, the leading global owner, operator and developer of industrial real estate, today announced the tax treatment of its 2012 distributions. Exhibits A and B reflect the tax treatment of distributions on Prologis, Inc. common and preferred stock, respectively.

If you held shares of common or preferred stock of Prologis, Inc. in your name at any time during 2012, an IRS Form 1099-DIV will be provided to you by Computershare, Prologis, Inc.'s transfer agent. If you held shares in "street name" during 2012, the IRS form provided by your bank, brokerage firm or nominee may report only the gross distributions paid to you. Therefore, you may need the information included herein to properly complete your federal tax return.

This information has been prepared using the best available information to date. Prologis, Inc.'s federal income tax return for the year ended December 31, 2012 has not yet been filed. Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and we cannot advise you on how distributions should be reported on your federal income tax return. Please also note that state and local taxation of REIT distributions vary and may not be the same as the federal rules. Prologis, Inc. thus urges you to consult with your own tax advisor with respect to the federal, state and local income tax consequences of these distributions.

Prologis, Inc. is the leading owner, operator and developer of industrial real estate, focused on global and regional markets across the Americas, Europe and Asia. As of September 30, 2012, Prologis owned or had investments in, on a consolidated basis or through unconsolidated joint ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 565 million square feet (52.5 million square meters) in 21 countries. The company leases modern distribution facilities to more than 4,500 customers, including manufacturers, retailers, transportation companies, third-party logistics providers and other enterprises.

January 28, 2013 Exhibit A

Tax Treatment of 2012 Common Distributions

Prologis, Inc.









Common Stock









CUSIP # 74340W103









Ticker Symbol: PLD























Record

Dates Payable

Dates Cash

Distribution

($ per share) Ordinary

Taxable

Dividend

($ per share) Qualified

Taxable

Dividend ($ per share) Long-Term

Capital Gain

($ per share) Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain ($ per

share) (1) 3/12/12 3/30/12 0.280000 0.094580 0.049028 0.035602 0.100790 6/11/12 6/29/12 0.280000 0.094580 0.049028 0.035602 0.100790 9/14/12 9/28/12 0.280000 0.094580 0.049028 0.035602 0.100790 12/17/12 12/28/12 0.280000 0.094580 0.049028 0.035602 0.100790













(1) Corporate shareholders may be subject to §IRC 291(a) reduction in certain corporate preference items.





























January 28, 2013 Exhibit B

Tax Treatment of 2012 Preferred Distributions

Prologis, Inc. Series Q Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock





CUSIP # 74340W202









Ticker Symbol: PLD/PQ













Record

Dates Payable

Dates Cash Distribution

($ per share) Ordinary

Taxable

Dividend

($ per share) Qualified

Taxable

Dividend

($ per share) Long-Term

Capital Gain

($ per share) Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain ($ per

share) (1) 3/19/12 4/2/12 1.067500 0.360585 0.186918 0.135734 0.384263 6/18/12 7/2/12 1.067500 0.360585 0.186918 0.135734 0.384263 9/18/12 10/1/12 1.067500 0.360585 0.186918 0.135734 0.384263 12/19/12 12/31/12 1.067500 0.360585 0.186918 0.135734 0.384263













Prologis, Inc.









Series R Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock





CUSIP # 74340W301









Ticker Symbol: PLD/PR













Record

Dates Payable

Dates Cash Distribution

($ per share) Ordinary

Taxable

Dividend

($ per share) Qualified

Taxable

Dividend

($ per share) Long-Term

Capital Gain

($ per share) Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain ($ per

share) (1) 3/19/12 4/2/12 0.421875 0.142503 0.073870 0.053642 0.151860 6/18/12 7/2/12 0.421875 0.142503 0.073870 0.053642 0.151860 9/18/12 10/1/12 0.421875 0.142503 0.073870 0.053642 0.151860 12/19/12 12/31/12 0.421875 0.142503 0.073870 0.053642 0.151860













Prologis, Inc.









Series S Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock





CUSIP # 74340W400









Ticker Symbol: PLD/PS













Record

Dates Payable

Dates Cash Distribution

($ per share) Ordinary

Taxable

Dividend

($ per share) Qualified

Taxable

Dividend

($ per share) Long-Term

Capital Gain

($ per share) Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain ($ per

share) (1) 3/19/12 4/2/12 0.421875 0.142503 0.073870 0.053642 0.151860 6/18/12 7/2/12 0.421875 0.142503 0.073870 0.053642 0.151860 9/18/12 10/1/12 0.421875 0.142503 0.073870 0.053642 0.151860 12/19/12 12/31/12 0.421875 0.142503 0.073870 0.053642 0.151860













Prologis, Inc.









Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock





CUSIP # 74340W50









Ticker Symbol: PLD/PL













Record

Dates Payable

Dates Cash Distribution

($ per share) Ordinary

Taxable

Dividend

($ per share) Qualified

Taxable

Dividend

($ per share) Long-Term

Capital Gain

($ per share) Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain ($ per

share) (1) 3/19/12 4/16/12 0.406250 0.137225 0.071134 0.051655 0.146236 6/18/12 7/16/12 0.406250 0.137225 0.071134 0.051655 0.146236 9/18/12 10/15/12 0.406250 0.137225 0.071134 0.051655 0.146236 12/19/12 1/15/13 0.406250 0.137225 0.071134 0.051655 0.146236













Prologis, Inc.









Series M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock





CUSIP # 74340W608









Ticker Symbol: PLD/PM













Record

Dates Payable

Dates Cash Distribution

($ per share) Ordinary

Taxable

Dividend

($ per share) Qualified

Taxable

Dividend

($ per share) Long-Term

Capital Gain

($ per share) Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain ($ per

share) (1) 3/19/12 4/16/12 0.421875 0.142503 0.073870 0.053642 0.151860 6/18/12 7/16/12 0.421875 0.142503 0.073870 0.053642 0.151860 9/18/12 10/15/12 0.421875 0.142503 0.073870 0.053642 0.151860 12/19/12 1/15/13 0.421875 0.142503 0.073870 0.053642 0.151860













Prologis, Inc.









Series O Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock





CUSIP # 74340W707









Ticker Symbol: PLD/PO













Record

Dates Payable

Dates Cash Distribution

($ per share) Ordinary

Taxable

Dividend

($ per share) Qualified

Taxable

Dividend

($ per share) Long-Term

Capital Gain

($ per share) Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain ($ per

share) (1) 3/19/12 4/16/12 0.437500 0.147781 0.076606 0.055629 0.157484 6/18/12 7/16/12 0.437500 0.147781 0.076606 0.055629 0.157484 9/18/12 10/15/12 0.437500 0.147781 0.076606 0.055629 0.157484 12/19/12 1/15/13 0.437500 0.147781 0.076606 0.055629 0.157484













Prologis, Inc.









Series P Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock





CUSIP # 74340W806









Ticker Symbol: PLD/PP













Record

Dates Payable

Dates Cash Distribution

($ per share) Ordinary

Taxable

Dividend

($ per share) Qualified

Taxable

Dividend

($ per share) Long-Term

Capital Gain

($ per share) Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain ($ per

share) (1) 3/19/12 4/16/12 0.428125 0.144614 0.074964 0.054437 0.154110 6/18/12 7/16/12 0.428125 0.144614 0.074964 0.054437 0.154110 9/18/12 10/15/12 0.428125 0.144614 0.074964 0.054437 0.154110 12/19/12 1/15/13 0.428125 0.144614 0.074964 0.054437 0.154110













(1) Corporate shareholders may be subject to §IRC 291(a) reduction in certain corporate preference items.















