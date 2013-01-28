Sealy® Introduces New Posturepedic Mattress Line

2013 line features the industry's first true hybrid design

TRINITY, N.C., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealy, Inc. ZZ, today unveiled its 2013 Sealy Posturepedic® line, a comprehensive new offering comprised of three breakthrough mattress series that underscore the brand's commitment to support and quality. Featuring the industry's first true hybrid mattress, the line allows the brand to take leadership in the emerging hybrid mattress category with its all-new Sealy Posturepedic® Hybrid Series, a half foam/half springs design that combines the two best sleep technologies into one luxurious night's sleep.

"For more than 60 years, Sealy Posturepedic® has been at the forefront of the latest sleep technologies, and our 2013 line is no exception," said Jodi Allen, chief marketing officer, Sealy. "We are committed to leading the industry with the introduction of our new Hybrid Series by being the first mattress company to nationally advertise and define what a hybrid mattress truly is."

In addition to the Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid Series, the 2013 line also includes a new Sealy Posturepedic® Classic Series and a refreshed Sealy Posturepedic® Gel Series. Each mattress features quality construction and is backed by a collection of proprietary technologies found in every Posturepedic mattress, including the CoreSupport™ Center, which offers additional support in the middle where it's needed most, and the SolidEdge™ System, designed to create a supportive seating area around the perimeter of the mattress so the full surface of the bed can be used without the risk of roll-offs.

In addition, each series offers unique innovations developed to suit every sleep style:

Sealy Posturepedic® Hybrid Series

The Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid features a half-and-half design that delivers the cooling comfort of gel memory foam in the top half and the deep support of titanium alloy springs in the bottom half. Crafted with advanced OptiCool™ gel memory foam which is more effective at removing excess heat than standard gel memory foam alone. OptiCool™ is the only gel memory foam on the market to be fused with Outlast™, which is more effective at removing excess heat than standard gel memory foam alone. In the bottom half of the hybrid mattress is Sealy's patented titanium alloy Apex™ coils, a two-stage coil design which is softer at the top for comfort and firmer underneath to provide superior support. Each coil is also individually encased to minimize motion transfer between sleep partners.



Sealy Posturepedic® Gel Series

The Sealy Posturepedic Gel Series offers enhanced support and gel memory foam in each model to conform to the consumer's unique shape and weight while promoting a cool sleeping environment.

The entire mattress is supported by individually-cased titanium alloy coils. Super-strong and super-light, each Apex coil is built to last a lifetime and features the same two-stage design used within the Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid Series to provide comfortable, deep-down support while minimizing motion transfer.

Sealy Posturepedic® Classic Series

In keeping with the brand's long standing heritage of support, the Sealy Posturepedic® Classic Series debuts a new coil design with the Posturepedic® Classic Coil, a titanium alloy design that improves the stability and quietness of the bed, while still giving consumers quality support.

The combination of support and technology comes with every Sealy Posturepedic mattress because every Sealy Posturepedic mattress is designed and built in the USA, guaranteeing the quality expected from America's oldest and best loved brand.

2013 Marketing Campaign

In addition to the completely refreshed product line, Sealy will support the new launch with national consumer advertising and an integrated in-store program.

"Our Posturepedic line is unlike anything else on the market, and we've reinvented our approach when it comes to advertising and retail support to ensure our product stands apart in the minds of consumers and on the show floor," said Allen.

The campaign will feature two new television commercials – one to educate consumers about the benefits of a true hybrid mattress and the other to support the brand's overarching marketing campaign: "Whatever you do in bed, Sealy supports it"™.

The in-store experience will also be redefined. The in-store program will combine unique fabrics, timeless color palettes and clear messages to help identify each series distinctly on the floor and clarify the mattress' key benefits. The entire in-store program will underscore the brand's commitment to quality and support, while also making the product look more appealing to consumers.

Web-based support, including digital creative such as Web-based banner ads, mobile app integration and social media presence via Facebook, and Search Engine Optimization, will further support retailers throughout the product launch while drawing consumer attention to the new product offering.

