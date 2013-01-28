ñol

Noble Energy Declares Dividend

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 4:40 PM | 1 min read

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Energy, Inc.'s NBL board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per common share payable on February 25, 2013 to the shareholders of record on February 11, 2013. 

Noble Energy is a leading independent energy company engaged in worldwide oil and gas exploration and production. The Company has core operations onshore in the U.S., primarily in the DJ Basin and Marcellus Shale, in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, offshore Eastern Mediterranean, and offshore West Africa. Noble Energy is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is traded under the ticker symbol NBL. Further information is available at www.nobleenergyinc.com.

SOURCE Noble Energy

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases