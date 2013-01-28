Noble Energy Declares Dividend

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Energy, Inc.'s NBL board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per common share payable on February 25, 2013 to the shareholders of record on February 11, 2013.

Noble Energy is a leading independent energy company engaged in worldwide oil and gas exploration and production.

