Alliance Financial Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2012 Earnings

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Financial Corporation ("Alliance" or the "Company") ALNC, the holding company for Alliance Bank, N.A., announced today net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2012 of $1.3 million or $0.28 per diluted common share, compared with $2.8 million or $0.60 per diluted common share in the year-ago quarter and $2.3 million or $0.48 per diluted common share in the third quarter of 2012. Expenses related to the pending acquisition of the Company by NBT Bancorp Inc. ("NBT") totaled $1.4 million after tax or $0.31 per share.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2012 was $9.2 million or $1.92 per diluted share, compared with $13.3 million or $2.80 per diluted share in 2011. Expenses related to the Company's pending acquisition totaled $2.0 million after tax or $0.43 per share in 2012.

Jack H. Webb, President and CEO of Alliance said, "Our fourth quarter loan originations increased 6.6% over the fourth quarter of 2011, capping off a strong year of originations in 2012. Our core business units continue to effectively execute our business strategy of growing organically through meeting the credit needs of qualified borrowers in Central New York. In 2012, we supported the Central New York economy by providing approximately $362 million in loans to consumers and businesses in our markets."

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets were $1.4 billion at December 31, 2012. Loans and leases (net of unearned income) were $928.1 million at the end of 2012, representing growth of $21.7 million from September 30, 2012 and $55.4 million from the end of 2011. The growth in our loan portfolio was funded primarily through cash generated from amortization and maturities of investment securities.

Loan origination volumes in the fourth quarter increased $6.0 million, or 6.6%, to $97.0 million, compared with $91.0 million in the year-ago quarter on increased demand in each of our commercial and indirect lending businesses. Loan originations in 2012 totaled $361.9 million, compared with $255.3 million in 2011.

Commercial loans and mortgages increased $22.8 million in the fourth quarter and totaled $297.3 million at December 31, 2012. Originations of commercial loans and mortgages in the fourth quarter (excluding lines of credit) totaled $34.7 million, compared with $31.3 million in the year-ago quarter and $12.5 million in the third quarter of 2012. Originations in 2012 totaled $76.5 million compared with $75.9 million in 2011.

Residential mortgages outstanding totaled $329.0 million at December 31, 2012. Originations of residential mortgages totaled $38.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared with $40.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Originations in 2012 totaled $151.2 million compared with $107.5 million in 2011.

Indirect auto loan balances were $199.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter. Alliance originated $22.9 million of indirect auto loans in the fourth quarter, compared with $17.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Originations in 2012 totaled $129.6 million compared with $68.8 million in 2011. The increase in originations this year is attributable to a change in the Company's rate structure designed to increase its market share without lowering its underwriting standards, along with the implementation of an electronic application system. Alliance originates auto loans through a network of reputable, well established automobile dealers located in central and western New York. Applications received through the Company's indirect lending program are subject to the same comprehensive underwriting criteria and procedures as employed in its direct lending programs.

The Company's investment securities portfolio totaled $336.5 million at December 31, 2012. The securities portfolio decreased $37.8 million in 2012 as the Company reinvested cash flows from the portfolio in new loan originations, which provided higher yields than those on securities in which the Company typically invests. Net unrealized gains on our securities portfolio totaled $10.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter.

Deposits totaled $1.1 billion at December 31, 2012 and were relatively unchanged throughout 2012. Low-cost transaction accounts comprised 78.4% of total deposits at the end of the fourth quarter, compared with 77.1% at September 30, 2012 and 71.0% at December 31, 2011. Alliance's liability mix remained favorably weighted toward transaction accounts in the fourth quarter as retail and municipal depositors continue to prefer transaction accounts over time accounts in the low interest rate environment, and also because of the buildup of cash on commercial customers' balance sheets.

Shareholders' equity was $146.9 million at December 31, 2012, compared with $148.4 million at the end of the third quarter. Net income for the quarter increased shareholders' equity by $1.3 million and was offset by common stock dividends declared of $1.5 million or $0.32 per common share.

The Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.37% and its total risk-based capital ratio was 15.27% at the end of the fourth quarter. The Company's tangible common equity capital ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) was 7.98% at December 31, 2012.

Asset Quality and the Provision for Credit Losses

Delinquent loans and leases (including non-performing) totaled $12.2 million at December 31, 2012, compared with $10.1 million at September 30, 2012 and $17.0 million at December 31, 2011.

Non-performing assets were $5.5 million or 0.39% of total assets at December 31, 2012, compared with $5.1 million or 0.35% of total assets at September 30, 2012 and $11.7 million or 0.83% of total assets at December 31, 2011. The decline in non-performing assets in 2012 resulted primarily from non-accrual loans returning to accrual status as a result of satisfactory payment performance, charge-offs and pay-offs of non-performing loans. Included in non-performing assets at the end of the fourth quarter are non-performing loans and leases totaling $4.8 million, compared with $4.1 million at September 30, 2012 and $11.3 million at December 31, 2011.

Conventional residential mortgages comprised $2.5 million (43 loans) or 52.7% of non-performing loans and leases, and commercial loans and mortgages totaled $938,000 (16 loans) or 19.5% of non-performing loans and leases at the end of the fourth quarter.

There were $88,000 in net recoveries of loans previously charged-off in the fourth quarter of 2012 and net charge-offs were $1.9 million in the year ended December 31, 2012, compared with net charge-offs of $1.3 million and $1.8 in the year-ago periods, respectively. As was previously disclosed in the Company's 2012 quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, the Company recorded write-downs totaling $2.7 million on one commercial relationship between the fourth quarter of 2011 and the third quarter of 2012. Approximately $1.7 million or 51% of the gross charge-offs recognized in 2012 were on this one relationship, which was transferred to real estate owned at a net amount of $898,000 in the third quarter of 2012. Net charge-offs annualized equaled (0.04)% and 0.21%, respectively, of average loans and leases during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2012, compared with 0.61% and 0.21% in the year-ago periods, respectively.

No provision for credit losses was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to provision expense of $800,000 in the year-ago quarter. A negative provision expense of $300,000 was recorded in 2012, compared to provision expense of $1.9 million in 2011. Alliance assesses a number of quantitative and qualitative factors at the individual portfolio level in determining the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses and the required provision expense each quarter. In addition, Alliance analyzes certain broader, non-portfolio specific factors in assessing the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, such as the allowance as a percentage of total loans and leases, the allowance as a percentage of non-performing loans and leases and the provision expense as a percentage of net charge-offs. In doing so, a portion of the allowance has been considered "unallocated", which means it is not based on either quantitative or qualitative factors, but on the broader, non-portfolio specific factors mentioned above. At December 31, 2012, $279,000 or 3% of the allowance for credit losses was considered to be "unallocated," compared to $698,000 or 8% at September 30, 2012 and $991,000 or 9% at December 31, 2011. Consistent with the improvement in the Company's asset quality metrics and net charge-off levels in recent quarters (excluding the charge-offs related to the one commercial relationship discussed above), the relative level of unallocated allowance to the total allowance has trended downward in 2012. Absent any material deterioration in credit quality or material growth in the loan and lease portfolio, some portion of this "unallocated" allowance may be reduced by future probable credit losses, which would have the effect of lowering the amount of provision expense relative to net charge-offs compared with past quarters, which was the case in the fourth quarter of 2012.

The provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs was 0% in the fourth quarter compared with 60% in the year-ago quarter. The provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs was not meaningful in the year-ended December 31, 2012 due to the negative provision that was recorded for the year. The provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs was 105% in 2011.

The allowance for credit losses was $8.6 million at December 31, 2012 compared with $8.5 million at September 30, 2012 and $10.8 million at December 31, 2011. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases was 0.93% at December 31, 2012, compared with 0.94% at September 30, 2012 and 1.24% at December 31, 2011. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans and leases was 178% at December 31, 2012, compared with 207% at September 30, 2012 and 96% at December 31, 2011.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $9.6 million in the three months ended December 30, 2012, compared with $10.0 million in the year-ago quarter and in the third quarter of 2012. The tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased 12 basis points in the fourth quarter compared with the year-ago quarter, and decreased 11 basis points from the third quarter of 2012 due to the effect of persistently low interest rates on the Company's interest-earning assets.

The net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis was 3.12% in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared with 3.24% in the year-ago quarter and 3.23% in the third quarter of 2012. The decrease in the net interest margin compared with the fourth quarter of 2011 was the result of a decrease in the tax-equivalent earning asset yield of 43 basis points in the fourth quarter compared with the year-ago quarter, which was partially offset by a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 34 basis points over the same period. On a linked-quarter basis, the decline in our earning-assets yield was 14 basis points in the fourth quarter, which was offset by a 3 basis point drop in the cost of our interest-bearing liabilities.

Average interest-earning assets were $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter, which was relatively unchanged from the year-ago quarter and from the third quarter of 2012. The average balance of our securities portfolio decreased $43.4 million compared with the year-ago quarter, and was offset by a $40.5 million increase in the average balance of loans and leases as we reinvested cash flows from our securities portfolio in higher yielding loans. Total average loans and leases were 70.2% of total interest-earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared with 66.9% in the year-ago quarter and 69.8% in the third quarter of 2012.

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2012 totaled $39.4 million, which was down $3.9 million or 8.9% compared with 2011. The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.21% in 2012, compared with 3.43% in 2011. The tax-equivalent earning asset yield decreased 48 basis points in 2012 compared with 2011, which was partially offset by a decrease of 28 basis points in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities over the same period.

Average interest-earning assets were $1.3 billion in 2012, which was a decrease of 2.6% from 2011. The changes in the average balances of securities and loans in 2012 compared with 2011 were similar to that as discussed above for the fourth quarter. Total average loans and leases were 68.9% of total interest-earning assets in 2012, compared with 66.1% in 2011.

Net interest margin is expected to remain under pressure in coming quarters as the persistently low interest rate environment continues to negatively affect the return on loan and investment portfolios, while the ability to further reduce funding costs is limited.

Non-Interest Income and Non-Interest Expenses

Non-interest income was $5.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared with $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2011 and $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2012. The increase resulted from proceeds from the settlement of a bank-owned life insurance contract during the fourth quarter of 2012.

Non-interest income totaled $18.9 million in 2012, compared with $20.0 million in 2011. The $1.2 million decrease from the prior year period resulted largely from $1.3 million in gains on sales of securities recognized in 2011, which were partly offset by a $526,000 increase in gains on the sale of loans during 2012.

Non-interest income (excluding gains on securities sales) accounted for 35.3% of total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared with 33.6% in the year-ago quarter. Non-interest income (excluding gains on securities sales) accounted for 32.3% of total revenue in 2012, compared with 30.1% in the year-ago period.

Non-interest expenses were $12.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared with $10.6 million in the year-ago quarter and $11.7 million in the third quarter of 2012. Merger related expenses (pre-tax) of $2.4 million and $991,000 were accrued in the fourth and third quarters of 2012, respectively. Non-interest expenses were $46.4 million in 2012, compared with $43.6 million in 2011. Merger related expenses totaled $3.4 million in 2012, and included $2.7 million for professional fees and $676,000 for employee related accruals for estimated severance payments, retention awards and merger related bonuses.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 86.0% in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared with 70.6% in the year-ago quarter. The Company's efficiency ratio was 79.7% in 2012, compared with 70.4% in 2011. Excluding merger related expenses and other non-recurring items, the efficiency ratio was 70.1% and 73.9%, respectively, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2012.

The Company's effective tax rate was 35.5% and 24.4% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2012, respectively, compared with 21.7% and 25.3% in the year-ago periods, respectively. The decrease in our effective tax rate from 2011 was due to a higher level of tax-exempt income as a percentage to total taxable income.

About Alliance Financial Corporation

Alliance Financial Corporation is a financial holding company with Alliance Bank, N.A. as its principal subsidiary that provides retail, commercial and municipal banking, and trust and investment services through 29 offices in Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties. Alliance also operates an investment management administration center in Buffalo, N.Y. and an equipment lease financing company, Alliance Leasing, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Alliance Financial Corporation. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following possibilities: an increase in competitive pressure in the banking industry; changes in the interest rate environment which may affect the net interest margin; changes in the regulatory environment; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, resulting, among other things, in a deterioration in credit quality; changes in business conditions and inflation; changes in the securities markets; changes in technology used in the banking business; our ability to maintain and increase market share and control expenses; increases in FDIC insurance premiums may cause earnings to decrease; and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2011, and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Alliance Financial Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)













Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,



2012

2011

2012

2011



(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Interest income:















Loans, including fees

$ 9,501

$10,144

$38,772

$41,877 Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits

33

18

136

22 Securities

2,058

2,780

9,343

13,860 Total interest income

11,592

12,942

48,251

55,759

















Interest expense:















Deposits:















Savings accounts

38

43

123

210 Money market accounts

260

338

1,038

1,609 Time accounts

720

1,335

3,564

5,673 NOW accounts

31

49

127

225 Total

1,049

1,765

4,852

7,717

















Borrowings:















Repurchase agreements

210

206

831

825 FHLB advances

523

791

2,445

3,279 Junior subordinated obligations

164

166

677

638 Total interest expense

1,946

2,928

8,805

12,459

















Net interest income

9,646

10,014

39,446

43,300 Provision for credit losses

—

800

(300)

1,910 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

9,646

9,214

39,746

41,390

















Non-interest income:















Investment management income

1,967

1,895

7,603

7,746 Service charges on deposit accounts

1,110

1,164

4,277

4,463 Card-related fees

713

664

2,772

2,701 Income from bank-owned life insurance

515

250

1,258

1,018 Gain on the sale of loans

595

661

1,809

1,283 Gain on the sale of securities

—

—

—

1,325 Other non-interest income

367

428

1,132

1,466 Total non-interest income

5,267

5,062

18,851

20,002

















Non-interest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits

6,528

5,494

23,631

21,902 Occupancy and equipment expense

1,701

1,804

7,066

7,283 Communication expense

154

151

623

599 Office supplies and postage expense

277

275

1,182

1,142 Marketing expense

121

225

772

898 Amortization of intangible asset

203

222

867

944 Professional fees

2,152

667

5,372

3,087 FDIC insurance premium

224

217

866

1,061 Other operating expense

1,465

1,585

6,063

6,665 Total non-interest expense

12,825

10,640

46,442

43,581

















Income before income tax expense

2,088

3,636

12,155

17,811 Income tax expense

742

791

2,967

4,514 Net income

$1,346

$2,845

$9,188

$13,297

















Share and Per Share Data















Basic average common shares outstanding

4,704,855

4,687,802

4,701,687

4,670,052 Diluted average common shares outstanding

4,704,855

4,689,427

4,701,687

4,675,212 Basic earnings per common share

$0.28

$0.60

$1.92

$2.80 Diluted earnings per common share

$0.28

$0.60

$1.92

$2.80 Cash dividends declared

$0.32

$0.31

$1.26

$1.22





Alliance Financial Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













December 31, 2012

December 31, 2011



(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Assets







Cash and due from banks

$ 33,673

$ 52,802 Securities available-for-sale

336,493

374,306 Federal Home Loan Bank of NY ("FHLB") Stock and Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") Stock

7,987

8,478 Loans and leases held for sale

2,133

1,217 Total loans and leases, net of unearned income

928,094

872,721 Less allowance for credit losses

(8,571)

(10,769) Net loans and leases

919,523

861,952









Premises and equipment, net

16,438

17,541 Accrued interest receivable

3,467

3,960 Bank-owned life insurance

30,175

29,430 Goodwill

30,844

30,844 Intangible assets, net

6,827

7,694 Other assets

18,797

20,866 Total assets

$1,406,357

$1,409,090









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Liabilities:







Deposits:







Non-interest bearing

$ 230,555

$ 185,736 Interest bearing

864,438

897,329 Total deposits

1,094,993

1,083,065









Borrowings

121,169

136,310 Accrued interest payable

754

1,578 Other liabilities

16,722

18,366 Junior subordinated obligations issued to unconsolidated subsidiary trusts

25,774

25,774 Total liabilities

1,259,412

1,265,093









Shareholders' equity:







Common stock

5,104

5,092 Surplus

47,932

47,147 Undivided profits

103,041

99,879 Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,418

3,951 Directors' stock-based deferred compensation plan

(3,894)

(3,416) Treasury stock

(8,656)

(8,656) Total shareholders' equity

146,945

143,997 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$1,406,357

$1,409,090



















Common shares outstanding

4,782,185

4,769,241 Book value per common share

$30.73

$30.19 Tangible book value per common share

$22.85

$22.11

Alliance Financial Corporation Consolidated Average Balances (Unaudited)













Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,



2012

2011

2012

2011



(Dollars in thousands) Earning assets:















Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits

$ 38,882

$ 38,935

$ 53,325

$15,890 Securities(1)

345,828

389,248

346,706

431,407 Loans and leases receivable:















Residential real estate loans(2)

330,385

323,976

322,438

329,773 Commercial loans

146,448

142,923

146,107

133,662 Commercial real estate loans

131,068

121,757

128,274

119,407 Leases, net of unearned income(2)

11,017

26,863

15,387

33,140 Indirect loans

200,366

160,633

184,511

165,880 Other consumer loans

88,139

90,696

88,490

90,621 Loans and leases receivable, net of unearned income

907,423

866,848

885,207

872,483 Total earning assets

1,292,133

1,295,031

1,285,238

1,319,780

















Non-earning assets

140,242

134,597

137,717

132,415 Total assets

$1,432,375

$1,429,628

$1,422,955

$1,452,195

















Interest bearing liabilities:















Interest bearing checking accounts

$ 157,830

$ 143,643

$ 153,960

$ 147,236 Savings accounts

116,006

105,545

113,961

106,279 Money market accounts

375,637

353,317

366,292

364,800 Time deposits

247,604

320,256

269,363

333,138 Borrowings

125,328

136,151

127,941

143,439 Junior subordinated obligations issued to unconsolidated trusts

25,774

25,774

25,774

25,774 Total interest bearing liabilities

1,048,179

1,084,686

1,057,291

1,120,666

















Non-interest bearing deposits

220,820

189,685

205,532

181,039 Other non-interest bearing liabilities

16,435

16,225

16,517

15,917 Total liabilities

1,285,434

1,290,596

1,279,340

1,317,622 Shareholders' equity

146,941

139,032

143,615

134,573 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$1,432,375

$1,429,628

$1,422,955

$1,452,195







(1) The amounts shown are amortized cost and include FHLB and FRB stock (2) Includes loans and leases held for sale

Alliance Financial Corporation Investments, Loans and Leases, and Deposits (Unaudited)

The following table sets forth the amortized cost and fair value of the Company's available-for-sale securities portfolio:





















December 31, 2012

September 30, 2012

December 31, 2011







Amortized Cost

Fair Value

Amortized Cost

Fair Value

Amortized Cost

Fair Value

Securities available-for-sale

(Dollars in thousands)



Debt securities:



























Obligations of U.S. government- sponsored corporations

$ 15,147

$ 15,148

$ 1,489

$ 1,499

$ 3,134

$ 3,190



Obligations of states and political subdivisions

66,479

71,230

68,900

73,959

77,541

82,299



Mortgage-backed securities(1)

241,482

246,982

257,435

264,583

279,393

285,706



Total debt securities

323,108

333,360

327,824

340,041

360,068

371,195

































Stock investments:



























Mutual funds

3,000

3,133

3,000

3,170

3,000

3,111



Total stock investments

3,000

3,133

3,000

3,170

3,000

3,111

































Total available-for-sale

$326,108

$336,493

$330,824

$343,211

$363,068

$374,306



































(1) Comprised of pass-through debt securities collateralized by conventional residential mortgages and guaranteed by either Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, which are, in turn, backed by the United States government.





The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan and lease portfolio at the dates indicated:



















December 31, 2012

September 30, 2012

December 31, 2011





Amount

Percent

Amount

Percent

Amount

Percent

Loan portfolio composition

(Dollars in thousands)

Residential real estate loans

$329,009

35.6%

$327,454

36.3%

$316,823

36.4%

Commercial loans

155,512

16.8%

147,677

16.4%

151,420

17.4%

Commercial real estate

141,760

15.4%

126,783

14.1%

126,863

14.6%

Leases, net of unearned income

10,247

1.1%

11,811

1.3%

25,636

3.0%

Indirect loans

199,284

21.6%

199,419

22.1%

158,813

18.3%

Other consumer loans

87,572

9.5%

88,739

9.8%

89,776

10.3%

Total loans and leases

923,384

100.0%

901,883

100.0%

869,331

100.0%





























Net deferred loan costs

4,710





4,500





3,390





Allowance for credit losses

(8,571)





(8,483)





(10,769)





Net loans and leases

$919,523





$897,900





$861,952









































The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's deposits at the dates indicated:





























December 31, 2012

September 30, 2012

December 31, 2011





Amount

Percent

Amount

Percent

Amount

Percent

Deposit composition

(Dollars in thousands)

Non-interest bearing checking

$230,555

21.1%

$ 212,437

18.9%

$ 185,736

17.1%

Interest bearing checking

157,903

14.4%

159,680

14.2%

145,885

13.5%

Total checking

388,458

35.5%

372,117

33.1%

331,621

30.6%





























Savings

117,741

10.8%

115,229

10.2%

107,311

9.9%

Money market

352,320

32.1%

380,623

33.8%

330,000

30.5%

Time deposits

236,474

21.6%

258,434

22.9%

314,133

29.0%

Total deposits

$1,094,993

100.0%

$1,126,403

100.0%

$1,083,065

100.0%



























































Alliance Financial Corporation Asset Quality (Unaudited)

The following table represents a summary of delinquent loans and leases grouped by the number of days delinquent at the dates indicated:













Delinquent loans and leases

December 31, 2012

September 30, 2012

December 31, 2011



$ %(1)

$ %(1)

$ %(1)



(Dollars in thousands) 30 days past due

$ 6,280 0.68%

$ 4,152 0.46%

$ 5,202 0.60% 60 days past due

1,116 0.12%

1,812 0.20%

584 0.06% 90 days past due and still accruing

35 —

— —

— — Non-accrual

4,769 0.52%

4,104 0.46%

11,261 1.30% Total

$12,200 1.32%

$10,068 1.12%

$17,047 1.96%

(1) As a percentage of total loans and leases, excluding deferred costs

The following table represents information concerning the aggregate amount of non-performing assets:













Non-performing assets

December 31, 2012

September 30, 2012

December 31, 2011



(Dollars in thousands) Non-accruing loans and leases











Residential real estate loans

$2,533

$2,302

$ 3,062 Commercial loans

435

579

3,375 Commercial real estate

503

505

4,051 Leases

677

52

107 Indirect loans

226

220

293 Other consumer loans

395

446

373 Total non-accruing loans and leases

4,769

4,104

11,261 Accruing loans and leases delinquent 90 days or more

35

—

— Total non-performing loans and leases

4,804

4,104

11,261 Other real estate and repossessed assets

725

985

485 Total non-performing assets

$5,529

$5,089

$11,746 Troubled debt restructurings not included in above

$2,792

$2,704

$ 1,653



















The following table summarizes changes in the allowance for credit losses arising from loans and leases charged off, recoveries on loans and leases previously charged off and additions to the allowance which have been charged to expense:









Allowance for credit losses

Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,



2012

2011

2012

2011



(Dollars in thousands) Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period

$8,483

$11,294

$10,769

$10,683

















Loans and leases charged-off

(286)

(1,608)

(3,264)

(3,171) Recoveries of loans and leases previously charged-off

374

283

1,366

1,347 Net loans and leases charged-off

88

(1,325)

(1,898)

(1,824)

















Provision for credit losses

—

800

(300)

1,910 Allowance for credit losses, end of period

$8,571

$10,769

$8,571

$10,769



















Alliance Financial Corporation Consolidated Financial Information (Unaudited)











Key Ratios

At or for the three months ended December 31,

At or for the twelve months ended December 31,





2012

2011

2012

2011

Return on average assets

0.38%

0.80%

0.65%

0.92%

Return on average equity

3.66%

8.19%

6.40%

9.88%

Return on average tangible equity

4.93%

11.34%

8.71%

13.91%

Yield on earning assets

3.72%

4.15%

3.89%

4.37%

Cost of funds

0.74%

1.08%

0.83%

1.11%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)

3.12%

3.24%

3.21%

3.43%

Non-interest income to total income (2)

35.32%

33.58%

32.34%

30.10%

Efficiency ratio (3)

86.00%

70.58%

79.66%

70.35%

Common dividend payout ratio (4)

114.29%

51.67%

65.63%

43.57%





















Net loans and leases charged-off to average loans and leases, annualized

(0.04)%

0.61%

0.21%

0.21%

Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases, annualized

—%

0.37%

(0.03)%

0.22%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases

0.93%

1.24%

0.93%

1.24%

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans and leases

178.4%

95.6%

178.4%

95.6%

Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases

0.52%

1.30%

0.52%

1.30%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.39%

0.83%

0.39%

0.83%



























(1) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets (2) Non-interest income (excluding net realized gains and losses on securities and other non-recurring gains and losses) divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income (as adjusted) (3) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income (as adjusted) (4) Cash dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share

Alliance Financial Corporation Selected Quarterly Financial Data (Unaudited)













2012

2011



Fourth

Third

Second

First

Fourth



(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Interest income

$11,592

$11,979

$12,217

$12,463

$12,942 Interest expense

1,946

2,025

2,212

2,622

2,928 Net interest income

9,646

9,954

10,005

9,841

10,014 Provision for credit losses

—

—

(300)

―

800 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

9,646

9,954

10,305

9,841

9,214 Other non-interest income

5,267

4,584

4,524

4,476

5,062 Other non-interest expense

12,825

11,713

11,016

10,888

10,640 Income before income tax expense

2,088

2,825

3,813

3,429

3,636 Income tax expense

742

540

895

790

791 Net income

$1,346

$ 2,285

$ 2,918

$ 2,639

$ 2,845





















Stock and related per share data



















Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.28

$ 0.48

$ 0.61

$ 0.55

$ 0.60 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.28

$ 0.48

$ 0.61

$ 0.55

$ 0.60 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

4,704,855

4,702,294

4,700,992

4,698,567

4,687,802 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

4,704,855

4,702,294

4,700,992

4,698,567

4,689,427 Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.32

$ 0.32

$ 0.31

$ 0.31

$ 0.31 Common dividend payout ratio (1)

114.29%

66.67%

50.82%

56.36%

51.67% Common book value

$30.73

$31.03

$ 30.69

$ 30.30

$ 30.19 Tangible common book value (2)

$22.85

$23.11

$ 22.73

$ 22.30

$ 22.11





















Capital Ratios



















Holding Company



















Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.37%

9.43%

9.38%

9.26%

9.09% Tier 1 risk based capital

14.32%

14.82%

14.74%

14.99%

14.71% Tier 1 risk based common capital (3)

11.58%

11.98%

11.89%

12.05%

11.81% Total risk based capital

15.27%

15.79%

15.75%

16.09%

15.97% Tangible common equity to tangible assets(4)

7.98%

7.85%

7.85%

7.75%

7.69%





















Bank



















Tier 1 leverage ratio

8.91%

8.86%

8.81%

8.68%

8.50% Tier 1 risk based capital

13.65%

13.96%

13.86%

14.10%

13.80% Total risk based capital

14.60%

14.94%

14.89%

15.21%

15.05%





















Selected ratios



















Return on average assets

0.38%

0.64%

0.82%

0.74%

0.80% Return on average equity

3.66%

6.32%

8.21%

7.51%

8.19% Return on average tangible common equity

4.93%

8.57%

11.22%

10.33%

11.34% Yield on earning assets

3.72%

3.86%

3.95%

4.04%

4.15% Cost of funds

0.74%

0.77%

0.83%

0.98%

1.08% Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (5)

3.12%

3.23%

3.26%

3.22%

3.24% Non-interest income to total income (6)

35.32%

31.54%

31.14%

31.26%

33.58% Efficiency ratio (7)

86.00%

80.56%

75.52%

76.05%

70.58%





















Asset quality ratios



















Net loans and leases charged off to average loans and leases, annualized

(0.04)%

0.18%

0.08%

0.66%

0.61% Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases, annualized

—

—

(0.14)%

—

0.37% Allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases

0.93%

0.94%

0.99%

1.08%

1.24% Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans and leases

178.4%

206.7%

133.5%

105.0%

95.6% Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases

0.52%

0.46%

0.74%

1.03%

1.30% Non-performing assets to total assets

0.39%

0.35%

0.47%

0.65%

0.83%































(1) Cash dividends declared per common share divided by diluted earnings per common share (2) Common shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding (3) Tier 1 capital excluding junior subordinated obligations issued to unconsolidated trusts divided by total risk-adjusted assets (4) The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as the Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets ratio (TCE), to provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial sector. The Company believes TCE is useful because it is a measure utilized by regulators, market analysts and investors in evaluating a company's financial condition and capital strength. TCE, as defined by the Company, represents common equity less goodwill and intangible assets. A reconciliation from the Company's GAAP Total Equity to Total Assets ratio to the Non-GAAP Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets ratio is presented below:





December 31, 2012

September 30, 2012

June 30, 2012

March 31, 2012

December 31, 2011



(Dollars in thousands) Total assets

$1,406,357

$1,446,040

$1,422,838

$1,415,594

$1,409,090 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net

37,671

37,873

38,094

38,317

38,538 Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

1,368,686

1,408,167

1,384,744

1,377,277

1,370,552





















Total Common Equity

146,945

148,378

146,844

144,992

143,997 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net

37,671

37,873

38,094

38,317

38,538 Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)

109,274

110,505

108,750

106,675

105,459





















Total Equity/Total Assets

10.45%

10.26%

10.32%

10.24%

10.22% Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)

7.98%

7.85%

7.85%

7.75%

7.69%

(5) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets (6) Non-interest income (net of realized gains and losses on securities and other non-recurring items) divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income (as adjusted) (7) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income (as adjusted)

SOURCE Alliance Financial Corporation