TransDigm First Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Monday, February 4, 2013

CLEVELAND, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- TransDigm Group Incorporated TDG today said it will report fiscal 2013 first quarter earnings before the market opens on Monday, February 4, 2013.

A conference call will follow at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time. To join the call, dial (888) 873-4896 and enter the passcode 17904572. International callers should dial (617) 213-8850 and use the same passcode. A live audio webcast can be accessed online at http://www.transdigm.com.

The webcast will be archived on the website and available for replay later that day. A telephone replay will be available for two weeks by dialing (888) 286-8010 and entering the passcode 93913956. International callers should dial (617) 801-6888 and use the same passcode.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading global designer, producer and supplier of highly engineered aircraft components for use on nearly all commercial and military aircraft in service today. Major product offerings, substantially all of which are ultimately provided to end-users in the aerospace industry, include mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, NiCad batteries and chargers, engineered latching and locking devices, rods and locking devices, engineered connectors and elastomers, cockpit security components and systems, specialized cockpit displays, aircraft audio systems, specialized lavatory components, seatbelts and safety restraints, engineered interior surfaces and lighting and control technology.

Contact: Liza Sabol

Investor Relations

(216) 706-2945

ir@transdigm.com

SOURCE TransDigm Group Incorporated