Gladstone Investment Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2012

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 28, 2013 -- Gladstone Investment Corporation GAIN (the "Company") today announced earnings for its third quarter ended December 31, 2012. All per share references are per basic and diluted weighted average common share outstanding, unless noted otherwise.

Summary Information: (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited):





December 31, 2012

September 30, 2012 For the Quarter Ended:











Total investment income

$ 7,184



$ 6,974

Total expenses

(3,232)



(3,523)

Net investment income

3,952



3,451

Net investment income per common share

0.15



0.16

Cash distribution per common share

0.15



0.15

Total realized gain

96



798

Total unrealized appreciation (depreciation)

651



(4,602)

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations

4,699



(353)

Weighted average yield on interest-bearing investments

12.7 %

12.5 % Total dollars invested

$ 17,675



$ 50,498

Total dollars repaid

11,148



9,160

As of:











Total investments at fair value

$ 273,260



$ 266,686

Fair value as a percent of cost

84.5 %

84.1 % Total net assets

$ 229,070



$ 197,223

Net asset value per common share

8.65



8.93

Asset coverage ratio

292 %

210 % Number of portfolio companies

21



20



Highlights for the Quarter: During the quarter ended December 31, 2012, the following significant events occurred:

Portfolio Activity : Invested $16.5 million in one new portfolio company and an aggregate of $2.7 million in existing portfolio companies while receiving approximately $9.3 million in aggregate scheduled and unscheduled principal repayments from existing portfolio companies, including one early payoff at par. In addition, the Company sold $1.8 million of an equity investment in one of its portfolio companies to a third party.

Invested in one new portfolio company and an aggregate of in existing portfolio companies while receiving approximately in aggregate scheduled and unscheduled principal repayments from existing portfolio companies, including one early payoff at par. In addition, the Company sold of an equity investment in one of its portfolio companies to a third party. Common Stock Offering: Completed a public offering of common stock, resulting in net proceeds of $31.1 million , which was used to repay borrowings under the Company's line of credit.

Completed a public offering of common stock, resulting in net proceeds of , which was used to repay borrowings under the Company's line of credit. Line of Credit Extension : Entered into an agreement to extend the maturity date on the Company's line of credit by one year. As a result of the new agreement, the line of credit is now scheduled to mature on October 25, 2015 , and, if not renewed or extended by that date, all principal and interest will be due and payable on or before October 25 , 2016. All other terms of the Company's line of credit remained unchanged.

Entered into an agreement to extend the maturity date on the Company's line of credit by one year. As a result of the new agreement, the line of credit is now scheduled to mature on , and, if not renewed or extended by that date, all principal and interest will be due and payable on or before , 2016. All other terms of the Company's line of credit remained unchanged. Recurring Distributions: Paid monthly cash distributions for each of October, November and December 2012 to common stockholders of $0.05 per common share and to preferred stockholders of $0.1484375 per preferred share for the Company's 7.125% Series A Cumulative Term Preferred Stock ("Term Preferred Stock").

Third Quarter 2013 Results: Net Investment Income for the quarter ended December 31, 2012, was $4.0 million, or $0.15 per share, as compared to $3.5 million, or $0.16 per share, for the prior quarter ended September 30, 2012. This 15% increase in Net Investment Income was due to a decrease in total operating expenses of $0.3 million, as well as an increase in total investment income of $0.2 million. However, net investment income per share for the current quarter decreased due to the common stock offering, which resulted in approximately 4.4 million additional shares being issued during the quarter. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in total operating expenses was driven by a decrease in interest expense, due to lesser borrowings outstanding on our line of credit during the quarter, as well as a decrease in professional fees, while the increase in total investment income was due primarily to dividends accrued on preferred shares of one of our portfolio companies that were declared and received during the quarter.

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations for the quarters ended December 31 and September 30, 2012, was $4.7 million, or $0.18 per share, and ($0.4) million, or ($0.02) per share, respectively.

Subsequent Events: Subsequent to December 31, 2012, the following event occurred:

Distributions Declared: Declared the following monthly cash distributions to stockholders:

Record Date

Payment Date

Distribution per Common Share

Distribution per Term Preferred Share January 18, 2013

January 31, 2013

$ 0.05

$ 0.1484375 February 15, 2013

February 28, 2013

0.05

0.1484375 March 15, 2013

March 28, 2013

0.05

0.1484375 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.15

$ 0.4453125





















About Gladstone Investment Corporation: Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make debt and equity investments in small and mid-sized businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations. The Company has paid 90 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock, in addition to a bonus dividend paid on its common stock in March 2012. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

The Company has filed the Form 10-Q today with the SEC. The financial information below is not comprehensive and is without notes, so readers should obtain and carefully review the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2012, including the notes to the consolidated financial statements contained therein.

