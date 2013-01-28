Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. Presents Carrier of the Year Award to Holland

HOLLAND, Mich., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- YRCW -- Supply Chain Solutions, Inc., a leading supply chain management and improvement firm, has named Holland its 2012 Carrier of the Year.

The Supply Chain Solutions award program recognizes exceptional performance and quality. To determine the award recipient, the firm reviews annualized quantitative and qualitative data. Measures include percentage of business, volume, on-time pickup and delivery performance, technology support, and contracted rates and negotiation. Supply Chain Solutions also rates the level of strategic partnership with suppliers, considered the most important metric in the selection process.

Supply Chain Solutions cited collaboration which led to dramatic improvements in cycle times throughout the revenue stream for Holland's selection. The corporate initiative improved the firm's carrier payable days outstanding by over 100 percent with all of its transportation services providers.

"Holland was chosen for their willingness to engage in a major improvement project to benefit both our companies. Together we developed new procedures to drive improvement for us and for our customers," said Les Brand, chief executive officer for Supply Chain Solutions.

"Along with providing phenomenal service, Holland is more of a partner than a vendor," added Lee Payne, director of transportation solutions for Supply Chain Solutions. "Because we trust each other, we can have discussions which produce resolutions that benefit Supply Chain Solutions and our clients as well as Holland," she said.

The company praised the contributions of Holland employees Victor Perkins, area sales manager; Frank Harley and Chris Emmert, account executives; Merry DeBoer, revenue management supervisor and Nicole Newton, revenue specialist.

"We work hard to understand every customer's supply chain, business, concerns and goals and then apply the services and expertise of Holland to create more value," said Scott Ware, president of Holland. "This recognition of our contributions to the success of Supply Chain Solutions is very gratifying. We will continue to earn their trust every day with consistent, reliable service and strategic approaches to business challenges."

About Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 2001 in Grand Rapids, Mich., Supply Chain Solutions is a global provider of transportation, logistics and technology solutions. The firm creates measurable business value and generates profits for its clients through assessment, design, implementation and management of end-to-end integrated supply chain solutions. Visit scs-logistics.net for more information.

About Holland

Holland has long been recognized for delivering the most next-day service lanes in its territory and annually records one of the lowest claim ratios in the industry. Founded in Holland, Mich., in 1929, Holland provides industry leading, on-time reliability for less-than-truckload shipments in the central and southeastern United States and in eastern Canada. For more information, visit hollandregional.com. Holland is a subsidiary of YRC Worldwide.

Website: hollandregional.com

Media Contact: Suzanne Dawson



Linden, Alschuler & Kaplan



212-329-1420



sdawson@lakpr.com



SOURCE YRC Worldwide; Holland