Goodyear to Announce Fourth Quarter 2012 Financial Results

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT will report fourth quarter 2012 financial results on Tuesday, February 12, to be followed by an investor conference call at 9 a.m.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20050204/GTLOGO)

Participating in the conference call will be Richard J. Kramer, chairman and chief executive officer, and Darren R. Wells, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Approximately 45 minutes prior to the commencement of the call, the company will post the financial and other related information that will be presented on its investor relations Web site: http://investor.goodyear.com.

Investors, members of the media and other interested persons can access the conference call on the Web site or via telephone by calling either (800) 895-1085 or (785) 424-1055 before 8:55 a.m. on February 12 and providing the Conference ID "Goodyear." A taped replay will be available later that day by calling (800) 695-1624 or (402) 530-9026. The replay will also remain available on the Web site.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs approximately 70,000 people and manufactures its products in 53 facilities in 22 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear or its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company