Lands' End Helps Valentines Share their Love With New, Personalized "I Heart" Totes and Canvas Wine Totes

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Love is in the air and in the bag this Valentine's Day at Lands' End. The company that is legendary for its Canvas Totes announces two great Valentine's Day gifts: the new "I ♥" (I Heart) Canvas Tote and the popular single and double bottle Canvas Wine Totes.

"With a bit of thought and planning, our personalized Lands' End Totes make it easy to create a thoughtful, one-of-a kind gift for your Valentine," said Kelli Lovejoy-Dailey, divisional merchandising manager, Lands' End Home. "The 'I ♥' Totes are great as a stand-alone gift or as a gift bag. Embroider sweet sayings, pet names or catchy phrases such as 'His' and 'Hers' on the two-bottle Wine Tote to personalize it just for the two of you."

"I ♥" ... You, Biking, Pugs: The Options Are Endless

The new "I ♥" Tote can be embroidered with up to 10 characters underneath the "I ♥" logo. Whether a personal name, pet's name or a favorite hobby, the "I ♥" Tote shares a lovely thought. The durable and sturdy tote is available in medium, large and extra-large sizes. Look for natural canvas with Rich Red, Fresh Pink, True Navy and Black handles and bottoms. It is also available in the same colors in solids. Prices start at $29.50 and just $6 for monogramming. Customers are encouraged to order by Feb. 4 to ensure delivery before Valentine's Day.

Single and Double Canvas Wine Totes

Well-balanced, structured, notes of berry and parchment ... plus a handle. Lands' End Canvas Wine Totes may very well have the same characteristics as a favorite wine. It is a great value at $15 for the single and $25 for the double. Order by Feb. 4 with monogramming in time for Valentine's Day delivery; just $4 for a single initial on the single bottle and $6 for up to seven characters per line for the double bottle. Bring it to Valentine's Day dinner filled with his or her favorite wine for a surprise. Lands' End offers a few romantic suggestions for the double-bottle tote:

His, Hers

Be Mine

True Love

X O

My Love

Starting Jan. 30, Lands' End will also offer an "I ♥" Double Wine Tote for $27 plus $6 for monogramming up to seven characters. The "I ♥" two bottle wine tote will be available in natural canvas/rich red and natural canvas/light fern.

