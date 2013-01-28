Ryan & Maniskas, LLP Announces Investigation of VeriFone Systems, Inc.

WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan & Maniskas, LLP (www.rmclasslaw.com/cases/pay) is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of VeriFone Systems, Inc. ("VeriFone" or the "Company") PAY concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law related to possible improper trading by Douglas Bergeron, VeriFone's CEO.

Our investigation concerns possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law related to the improper trading by certain Company executives.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, both the United States Attorney and the SEC are reviewing the decision of Mr. Bergeron's decision to set up a trading plan (or 10b5-1 plan) in January, 2011, several weeks before his stock sale.

If you own shares of VeriFone and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (877) 316-3218.

