Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- At a meeting held on Friday, January 25, 2013, shareholders of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE MKT: EVV), a closed-end investment company, voted to elect Scott E. Eston, Allen R. Freedman and Lynn A. Stout as Class I Trustees of the Fund, and Benjamin C. Esty as Class I Auction Preferred Shares (APS) Trustee of the Fund, each for a three-year term. The Fund's current Class II and Class III Trustees, who serve staggered terms, were not up for election and remain in office.

The Fund is managed by Eaton Vance Management, a subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp. EV, based in Boston, one of the oldest investment management firms in the United States, with a history dating back to 1924. Eaton Vance and its affiliates managed $238.4 billion in assets as of December 31, 2012, offering individuals and institutions a broad array of investment strategies and wealth management solutions. The Company's long record of providing exemplary service and attractive returns through a variety of market conditions has made Eaton Vance the investment manager of choice for many of today's most discerning investors. For more information about Eaton Vance, visit www.eatonvance.com.

