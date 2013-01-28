ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp. Provides Upcoming Conference Schedule

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 4:17 PM | 3 min read

DENVER, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp. KOG, an oil and gas exploration and production company with primary assets in the Williston Basin of North Dakota, today announced management's participation in an upcoming investor conference. 

Conference

City

Date

Time

Webcast Link

2013 Credit Suisse

Energy Summit

Vail, Colo.

February 6, 2013

12:10 PM MST

Credit Suisse Webcast

Presentation times and webcasting are subject to change at the discretion of the conference organizer.  Please reference Kodiak's Presentations & Events  page for further details regarding conferences and other events in which the Company may elect to participate.

About Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp.
Denver-based Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp. is an independent energy exploration and development company focused on exploring, developing and producing oil and natural gas in the Williston and Green River Basins in the U.S. Rocky Mountains.  For further information, please visit www.kodiakog.com .  The Company's common shares are listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: "KOG."

For further information, please contact:
Mr. Lynn A. Peterson, Chairman and CEO, Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp. +1-303-592-8075
Mr. David P. Charles, Sierra Partners LLC +1-303-757-2510 x11

SOURCE Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases