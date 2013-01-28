Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp. Provides Upcoming Conference Schedule

DENVER, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp. KOG, an oil and gas exploration and production company with primary assets in the Williston Basin of North Dakota, today announced management's participation in an upcoming investor conference.
|
Conference
|
City
|
Date
|
Time
|
Webcast Link
|
2013 Credit Suisse
Energy Summit
|
Vail, Colo.
|
February 6, 2013
|
12:10 PM MST
Presentation times and webcasting are subject to change at the discretion of the conference organizer. Please reference Kodiak's Presentations & Events page for further details regarding conferences and other events in which the Company may elect to participate.
About Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp.
Denver-based Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp. is an independent energy exploration and development company focused on exploring, developing and producing oil and natural gas in the Williston and Green River Basins in the U.S. Rocky Mountains. For further information, please visit www.kodiakog.com . The Company's common shares are listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: "KOG."
For further information, please contact:
Mr. Lynn A. Peterson, Chairman and CEO, Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp. +1-303-592-8075
Mr. David P. Charles, Sierra Partners LLC +1-303-757-2510 x11
SOURCE Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.