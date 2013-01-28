Skilled Healthcare to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2012 Results on February 11, 2013

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Skilled Healthcare Group, Inc. SKH announced today that it expects to release its results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2012 after the market closes on Monday, February 11, 2013. A conference call and webcast will be held Tuesday, February 12 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 noon Eastern Time) to discuss the company's results and outlook for the future.

To participate in the call, interested parties may dial (800) 847-9525 and reference conference 94284653. Alternatively, interested parties may access the call in listen-only mode at www.skilledhealthcaregroup.com. A replay of the conference call will be available after 12:00 noon Pacific Time at www.skilledhealthcaregroup.com.

About Skilled Healthcare Group, Inc.

Skilled Healthcare Group, Inc., based in Foothill Ranch, California, is a holding company with subsidiary healthcare services companies, which in the aggregate had trailing twelve month revenue of approximately $868 million and approximately 15,000 employees as of September 30, 2012. Skilled Healthcare Group and its wholly-owned companies, collectively referred to as the "Company," operate long-term care facilities and provide a wide range of post-acute care services, with a strategic emphasis on sub-acute specialty health care. The Company operates long-term care facilities in California, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas, including 74 skilled nursing facilities that offer sub-acute care and rehabilitative and specialty health skilled nursing care, and 22 assisted living facilities that provide room and board and social services. In addition, the Company provides physical, occupational and speech therapy in Company-operated facilities and unaffiliated facilities. Furthermore, the Company provides hospice and home health care in Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico and Nevada. The Company leases 5 skilled nursing facilities in California to an unaffiliated third party operator. References made in this release to "Skilled Healthcare," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Skilled Healthcare Group, Inc. and each of its wholly-owned companies. More information about Skilled Healthcare is available at www.skilledhealthcaregroup.com.

