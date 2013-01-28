Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Completes Public Offering of Common Stock

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (the "Company") IVR today announced the completion of its public offering of 15,000,000 shares of its common stock and issuance of 2,250,000 shares of its common stock pursuant to the underwriters' full exercise of their option to purchase additional shares. The total offering of 17,250,000 shares produced gross proceeds of approximately $362.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from this offering to make additional acquisitions of residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans, on a leveraged basis, and for other general corporate purposes.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. IVZ, a leading independent global investment management firm.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may include statements and information that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, targets, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance. In addition, words such as "will," "expects" and "plans," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from our expectations. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks identified under the captions "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our registration statement on Form S-3ASR (Commission File No. 333-174598), our annual report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2011 and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2012, June 30, 2012 and September 30, 2012, which are incorporated by reference in the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, and which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

All written or oral forward-looking statements that we make, or that are attributable to us, are expressly qualified by this cautionary notice. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update the information in any public disclosure if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate, except as required by law.

