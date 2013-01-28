Zions Bancorporation Reports Earnings Of $0.19 Per Diluted Common Share For Fourth Quarter 2012

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Zions Bancorporation ZION ("Zions" or "the Company") today reported fourth quarter net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $35.6 million or $0.19 per diluted common share, compared to $62.3 million or $0.34 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2012. Net earnings were adversely affected this quarter by a net amount of $73.6 million pretax, or $0.25 per diluted share, consisting of $83.8 million of other-than-temporary impairment ("OTTI") on collateralized debt obligation ("CDO") securities, partially offset by $10.2 million of CDO securities gains.
Fourth Quarter 2012 Highlights
- Loans and leases, excluding FDIC-supported loans, increased $463 million to $37.1 billion at December 31, 2012. Average loans and leases, excluding FDIC-supported loans, increased only $100 million, as most of the loan growth occurred near quarter-end.
- Net loan and lease charge-offs declined 51% and nonperforming lending-related assets declined 11% compared to the third quarter. The continued improvement in credit quality resulted in a fourth quarter negative provision for loan losses of $10 million.
- The OTTI on CDO securities was primarily attributable to significant changes in modeling assumptions related to prepayment speeds and PDs on certain deferring bank holding company trust preferred securities.
- Tangible common equity per common share improved $0.71 to $20.95 from $20.24 in the third quarter.
"Credit quality and net interest income exceeded our expectations for the fourth quarter of 2012," said Harris H. Simmons, chairman and chief executive officer. Mr. Simmons continued, "We expect continued reduction in problem loans in the near term, along with relatively stable net interest income, resulting from moderate loan growth offset by some continued net interest margin pressure." Mr. Simmons concluded, "Over the next several quarters, we expect to execute several capital actions that will significantly reduce interest expense and dividends associated with legacy debt and preferred stock, which should have a favorable effect on our return on equity."
Reclassifications in Statement of Income
For the fourth quarter of 2012, approximately $9 million of credit card interchange fees were reclassified from interest and fees on loans to other service charges, commissions and fees. In addition, $3 million of income on factored receivables was reclassified from other service charges, commissions and fees to interest and fees on loans. These reclassifications reduced net interest income by approximately $6 million and the net interest margin by 5 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2012. At December 31, 2012, the reclassifications related to factored receivables also increased loan and lease balances by approximately $96 million and the allowance for loan losses by $2 million, with a corresponding reduction in other assets of $94 million. The changes were made primarily to conform with prevailing reporting practices in the banking industry. Current and prior period amounts for all periods presented throughout this press release have been adjusted where appropriate so that amounts are on a comparable basis. There was no change in net earnings for any prior period presented.
Loans
Loans and leases, excluding FDIC-supported loans, increased $463 million on a net basis to $37.1 billion at December 31, 2012, compared to $36.7 billion at September 30, 2012. The increases were predominantly in commercial and industrial and 1-4 family residential loans and were widespread geographically. Decreases of $174 million in commercial owner occupied, construction and land development, and term commercial real estate loans partially offset increases in other loan categories. Most of this increase occurred during the month of December. Average loans and leases, excluding FDIC-supported loans, increased $100 million to $36.7 billion during the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to $36.6 billion during the third quarter of 2012.
Deposits
Average total deposits for the fourth quarter of 2012 increased $1.4 billion, or 3.3%, to $44.9 billion, compared to $43.5 billion for the third quarter of 2012. The increase resulted primarily from a higher level of average noninterest-bearing demand deposits, primarily in nonpersonal accounts, for the fourth quarter of 2012, which were $17.9 billion compared to $16.8 billion for the third quarter of 2012. The ratio of average loans to average deposits was 83% at December 31, 2012, compared to 86% at September 30, 2012.
Debt and Shareholders' Equity
The tangible common equity ratio was 7.09% at December 31, 2012, compared to 7.17% at September 30, 2012. The decline was primarily due to a 5% increase in total tangible assets, driven primarily by a 24% increase in cash-related balances that resulted from increased deposits late in the year. The estimated common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 9.78% at December 31, 2012, compared to 9.86% at September 30, 2012.
The $89 million after-tax improvement in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) ("AOCI") during the fourth quarter related primarily to CDO securities and consisted of $52 million due to the reduction of unrealized losses in AOCI from the OTTI discussed subsequently and $37 million due primarily to net fair value increases.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income (adjusted for the previously-discussed reclassifications) decreased 2% to $430 million for the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to $438 million for the third quarter of 2012. Net interest income during the fourth quarter was reduced by approximately $12 million for the discount amortization resulting from subordinated debt conversions and increased by $13 million from additional accretion on acquired FDIC-supported loans. The net interest margin decreased to 3.47% in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to 3.58% in the third quarter of 2012. The decrease in the margin continues to reflect both increases in cash equivalents and other low-yielding assets, as well as lower yields on resetting or maturing older loans, which is expected to continue. New loan pricing has been relatively stable in recent months. The cost of interest-bearing deposits continued to decline and was 0.25% in the fourth quarter compared to 0.28% in the third quarter.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $54 million, compared to $125 million for the third quarter of 2012. The decrease was primarily due to the increased OTTI, partially offset by increased gains on CDO securities, as discussed subsequently. Excluding the incremental pretax effect of these items compared to the third quarter, noninterest income was approximately $128 million in the fourth quarter.
CDO Investment Securities
During the fourth quarter of 2012, the Company recognized credit-related OTTI on CDOs of $83.8 million or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to $2.7 million or $0.01 per diluted share during the third quarter of 2012. The significant increase in OTTI this quarter compared to recent quarters resulted from (1) increasing our assumed probabilities of default ("PDs") for bank holding company issuers of trust preferred securities that are still deferring, and (2) increasing our near-term prepayment assumptions for some banks. This quarter, the Company observed greater regulatory and restructuring risk than previously modeled in those deferrals that have not yet chosen to or been allowed to resume payments on trust preferred securities. Approximately 61% of the OTTI was attributable solely to the increased PDs. Also this quarter the Company observed a significant increase in prepayments from small bank holding companies, which led us to increase the assumed prepayment rates on issuers with less than $15 billion in assets. The Company also recognized $10.2 million or $0.03 per diluted share in gains during the quarter, compared to $3.0 million or $0.01 per diluted share in the third quarter, from cash principal payments on CDOs previously written down.
The following table stratifies the CDOs into performing tranches without credit impairment and nonperforming tranches at December 31, 2012:
December 31, 2012 Net unrealized losses recognized in AOCI 1 % of carrying value to par (Amounts in millions) No. of tranches Par amount Amortized cost Carrying value Weighted average discount rate 2 December 31, September 30, Change Performing CDOs Predominantly bank CDOs 28 $ 811 $ 727 $ 538 $ (189) 7.8% 66% 72% (6)% Insurance-only CDOs 22 454 449 327 (122) 8.6% 72% 72% — Other CDOs 6 54 43 38 (5) 9.4% 70% 78% (8)% Total performing CDOs 56 1,319 1,219 903 (316) 8.1% 68% 72% (4)% Nonperforming CDOs 3 CDOs credit impaired prior to last 12 months 18 369 251 109 (142) 10.7% 30% 22% 8% CDOs credit impaired during last 12 months 39 732 441 181 (260) 9.6% 25% 14% 11% Total nonperforming CDOs 57 1,101 692 290 (402) 10.0% 26% 19% 7% Total CDOs 113 $ 2,420 $ 1,911 $ 1,193 $ (718) 9.0% 49% 49% —
2012
2012
December 31, 2012
Net unrealized losses recognized in AOCI 1
% of carrying value
to par
(Amounts in millions)
No. of
tranches
Par
amount
Amortized
cost
Carrying
value
Weighted average discount rate 2
December 31,
September 30,
Change
Performing CDOs
Predominantly bank CDOs
28
$
811
$
727
$
538
$
(189)
7.8%
66%
72%
(6)%
Insurance-only CDOs
22
454
449
327
(122)
8.6%
72%
72%
—
Other CDOs
6
54
43
38
(5)
9.4%
70%
78%
(8)%
Total performing CDOs
56
1,319
1,219
903
(316)
8.1%
68%
72%
(4)%
Nonperforming CDOs 3
CDOs credit impaired prior to last 12 months
18
369
251
109
(142)
10.7%
30%
22%
8%
CDOs credit impaired during last 12 months
39
732
441
181
(260)
9.6%
25%
14%
11%
Total nonperforming CDOs
57
1,101
692
290
(402)
10.0%
26%
19%
7%
Total CDOs
113
$
2,420
$
1,911
$
1,193
$
(718)
9.0%
49%
49%
—
|
1 Amounts presented are pretax.
The net unrealized pretax losses in AOCI improved to $718 million in the fourth quarter of 2012 from $857 million in the third quarter of 2012 due to OTTI and to significant improvement in credit spreads for junior tranches.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $407 million compared to $395 million for the third quarter of 2012. The increase was due primarily to costs for legal-related matters and increased other real estate expense.
Asset Quality
Net loan and lease charge-offs decreased 51% to $19 million for the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to $38 million for the third quarter of 2012. The $19 million includes $5 million resulting from the new OCC regulatory guidance that requires the write-down of borrowers' loans discharged in a Chapter 7 bankruptcy even when the loans are performing. Gross charge-offs declined 7% compared to the third quarter and have declined 55% compared to the year-ago period. Recoveries increased to $36 million for the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to $20 million for the third quarter of 2012. Net charge-offs declined primarily in commercial- and commercial real estate-related loans.
Nonperforming lending-related assets declined 11% to $746 million at December 31, 2012 from $838 million at September 30, 2012. Nonaccrual loans declined 10% to $647 million at December 31, 2012 (including $6 million resulting from the new OCC guidance) from $719 million at September 30, 2012. The ratio of nonperforming lending-related assets to loans and leases and other real estate owned decreased to 1.96% at December 31, 2012, compared to 2.23% at September 30, 2012.
Classified loans, excluding FDIC-supported loans, decreased approximately 2% to $1.77 billion at December 31, 2012, compared to $1.81 billion at September 30, 2012. Approximately 79% of classified loans were current as to principal and interest for the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to 76% for the third quarter of 2012.
The provision (credit) for loan losses was $(10.4) million for the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to $(1.9) million for the third quarter of 2012. The allowance for credit losses was $1.0 billion, or 2.66% of loans and leases at December 31, 2012, essentially unchanged from $1.0 billion, or 2.77% of loans and leases at September 30, 2012.
Conference Call
Zions will host a conference call to discuss these fourth quarter results at 5:30 p.m. ET this afternoon (January 28, 2013). Media representatives, analysts and the public are invited to listen to this discussion by calling 253-237-1247 (domestic and international) and entering the passcode 83645774, or via on-demand webcast. A link to the webcast will be available on the Zions Bancorporation website at www.zionsbancorporation.com. A replay of the call will be available from approximately 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, January 28, 2013, until midnight ET on Monday, February 5, 2013, by dialing 404-537-3406 (domestic and international) and entering the same passcode. The webcast of the conference call will also be archived and available for 30 days.
About Zions Bancorporation
Zions Bancorporation is one of the nation's premier financial services companies, consisting of a collection of great banks in select Western markets. Zions operates its banking businesses under local management teams and community identities through approximately 480 offices in 10 Western and Southwestern states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington. The Company is a national leader in Small Business Administration lending and public finance advisory services. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to subsidiary banks can be accessed at www.zionsbancorporation.com.
Forward-Looking Information
Statements in this press release that are based on other than historical data or that express the Company's expectations regarding future events or determinations are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events or determinations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or determinations, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this press release. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully execute its business plans and achieve its objectives; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either internationally, nationally or locally in areas in which the Company conducts its operations, including changes in securities markets and valuations in structured securities and other assets; changes in governmental policies and programs resulting from general economic and financial market conditions; changes in interest and funding rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new private and governmental legal actions or changes in existing private and governmental legal actions; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the Company's operations or business (including The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act); and changes in accounting policies, procedures or determinations as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies.
Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Zions Bancorporation's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).
Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.
|
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
(In thousands, except share, per share, and ratio data)
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
PER COMMON SHARE
|
Dividends
|
$
|
0.01
|
$
|
0.01
|
$
|
0.01
|
$
|
0.01
|
$
|
0.01
|
Book value per common share 1
|
26.73
|
26.05
|
25.48
|
25.25
|
25.02
|
Tangible common equity per common share 1
|
20.95
|
20.24
|
19.65
|
19.39
|
19.14
|
SELECTED RATIOS
|
Return on average assets
|
0.43
|
%
|
0.82
|
%
|
0.70
|
%
|
0.69
|
%
|
0.67
|
%
|
Return on average common equity
|
2.91
|
%
|
5.21
|
%
|
4.71
|
%
|
2.21
|
%
|
3.84
|
%
|
Tangible return on average tangible common equity
|
4.07
|
%
|
7.02
|
%
|
6.41
|
%
|
3.18
|
%
|
5.38
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.47
|
%
|
3.58
|
%
|
3.56
|
%
|
3.69
|
%
|
3.81
|
%
|
Capital Ratios
|
Tangible common equity ratio 1
|
7.09
|
%
|
7.17
|
%
|
6.91
|
%
|
6.89
|
%
|
6.77
|
%
|
Tangible equity ratio 1
|
9.15
|
%
|
9.32
|
%
|
10.35
|
%
|
10.24
|
%
|
11.33
|
%
|
Average equity to average assets
|
11.03
|
%
|
12.22
|
%
|
12.37
|
%
|
13.31
|
%
|
13.27
|
%
|
Risk-Based Capital Ratios 1,2
|
Common equity tier 1 capital
|
9.78
|
%
|
9.86
|
%
|
9.78
|
%
|
9.71
|
%
|
9.57
|
%
|
Tier 1 leverage
|
10.95
|
%
|
11.05
|
%
|
12.31
|
%
|
12.17
|
%
|
13.40
|
%
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital
|
13.35
|
%
|
13.49
|
%
|
15.03
|
%
|
14.83
|
%
|
16.13
|
%
|
Total risk-based capital
|
15.02
|
%
|
15.25
|
%
|
16.89
|
%
|
16.76
|
%
|
18.06
|
%
|
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
|
$
|
434,252
|
$
|
442,595
|
$
|
430,967
|
$
|
442,340
|
$
|
462,457
|
Weighted average common and common-equivalent shares outstanding
|
183,456,109
|
183,382,650
|
183,136,631
|
182,963,828
|
182,823,190
|
Common shares outstanding 1
|
184,199,198
|
184,156,402
|
184,117,522
|
184,228,178
|
184,135,388
|
1 At period end.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In thousands, except share amounts)
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
1,841,907
|
$
|
1,060,918
|
$
|
1,124,673
|
$
|
1,082,186
|
$
|
1,224,350
|
Money market investments:
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
5,978,978
|
5,519,463
|
7,887,175
|
7,629,399
|
7,020,895
|
Federal funds sold and security resell agreements
|
2,775,354
|
1,960,294
|
83,529
|
52,634
|
102,159
|
Investment securities:
|
Held-to-maturity, at adjusted cost (approximate fair value $674,741, $655,768, $715,710, $728,479, and $729,974)
|
756,909
|
740,738
|
773,016
|
797,149
|
807,804
|
Available-for-sale, at fair value
|
3,091,310
|
3,127,192
|
3,167,590
|
3,223,086
|
3,230,795
|
Trading account, at fair value
|
28,290
|
13,963
|
20,539
|
19,033
|
40,273
|
3,876,509
|
3,881,893
|
3,961,145
|
4,039,268
|
4,078,872
|
Loans held for sale
|
251,651
|
220,240
|
139,245
|
184,579
|
201,590
|
Loans, net of unearned income and fees:
|
Loans and leases
|
37,137,006
|
36,674,288
|
36,319,596
|
35,998,928
|
36,507,039
|
FDIC-supported loans
|
528,241
|
588,566
|
642,246
|
687,126
|
750,870
|
37,665,247
|
37,262,854
|
36,961,842
|
36,686,054
|
37,257,909
|
Less allowance for loan losses
|
896,087
|
927,068
|
973,443
|
1,011,786
|
1,051,685
|
Loans, net of allowance
|
36,769,160
|
36,335,786
|
35,988,399
|
35,674,268
|
36,206,224
|
Other noninterest-bearing investments
|
855,462
|
874,903
|
867,882
|
875,037
|
865,231
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
708,882
|
709,188
|
714,913
|
715,815
|
719,276
|
Goodwill
|
1,014,129
|
1,015,129
|
1,015,129
|
1,015,129
|
1,015,129
|
Core deposit and other intangibles
|
50,818
|
55,034
|
59,277
|
63,538
|
67,830
|
Other real estate owned
|
98,151
|
118,190
|
144,816
|
158,592
|
153,178
|
Other assets
|
1,290,917
|
1,335,963
|
1,420,829
|
1,405,862
|
1,494,375
|
$
|
55,511,918
|
$
|
53,087,001
|
$
|
53,407,012
|
$
|
52,896,307
|
$
|
53,149,109
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Deposits:
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
$
|
18,469,458
|
$
|
17,295,911
|
$
|
16,498,248
|
$
|
16,185,140
|
$
|
16,110,857
|
Interest-bearing:
|
Savings and money market
|
22,896,624
|
21,970,062
|
21,945,230
|
22,220,405
|
21,775,841
|
Time
|
2,962,931
|
3,107,815
|
3,211,942
|
3,326,717
|
3,413,550
|
Foreign
|
1,804,060
|
1,398,749
|
1,504,827
|
1,366,826
|
1,575,361
|
46,133,073
|
43,772,537
|
43,160,247
|
43,099,088
|
42,875,609
|
Securities sold, not yet purchased
|
26,735
|
21,708
|
104,882
|
47,404
|
44,486
|
Federal funds purchased and security repurchase agreements
|
320,478
|
451,214
|
759,591
|
486,808
|
608,098
|
Other short-term borrowings
|
5,409
|
6,608
|
7,621
|
19,839
|
70,273
|
Long-term debt
|
2,337,113
|
2,326,659
|
2,274,571
|
2,283,121
|
1,954,462
|
Reserve for unfunded lending commitments
|
106,809
|
105,850
|
103,586
|
98,718
|
102,422
|
Other liabilities
|
533,660
|
484,170
|
507,151
|
474,551
|
510,531
|
Total liabilities
|
49,463,277
|
47,168,746
|
46,917,649
|
46,509,529
|
46,165,881
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock, without par value,
authorized 4,400,000 shares
|
1,128,302
|
1,123,377
|
1,800,473
|
1,737,633
|
2,377,560
|
Common stock, without par value; authorized 350,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 184,199,198, 184,156,402, 184,117,522, 184,228,178, and 184,135,388 shares
|
4,166,109
|
4,162,001
|
4,157,525
|
4,162,522
|
4,163,242
|
Retained earnings
|
1,203,815
|
1,170,477
|
1,110,120
|
1,060,525
|
1,036,590
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(446,157)
|
(534,738)
|
(576,147)
|
(571,567)
|
(592,084)
|
Controlling interest shareholders' equity
|
6,052,069
|
5,921,117
|
6,491,971
|
6,389,113
|
6,985,308
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
(3,428)
|
(2,862)
|
(2,608)
|
(2,335)
|
(2,080)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
6,048,641
|
5,918,255
|
6,489,363
|
6,386,778
|
6,983,228
|
$
|
55,511,918
|
$
|
53,087,001
|
$
|
53,407,012
|
$
|
52,896,307
|
$
|
53,149,109
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
Interest income:
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$
|
462,002
|
$
|
473,162
|
$
|
472,926
|
$
|
481,794
|
$
|
500,001
|
Interest on money market investments
|
6,004
|
5,349
|
5,099
|
4,628
|
4,308
|
Interest on securities:
|
Held-to-maturity
|
8,130
|
8,337
|
9,325
|
8,959
|
9,106
|
Available-for-sale
|
21,971
|
22,042
|
25,090
|
23,158
|
21,268
|
Trading account
|
150
|
110
|
148
|
338
|
548
|
Total interest income
|
498,257
|
509,000
|
512,588
|
518,877
|
535,231
|
Interest expense:
|
Interest on deposits
|
16,861
|
19,049
|
20,823
|
23,413
|
26,645
|
Interest on short-term borrowings
|
178
|
193
|
256
|
779
|
1,221
|
Interest on long-term debt
|
51,261
|
51,597
|
65,165
|
57,207
|
49,699
|
Total interest expense
|
68,300
|
70,839
|
86,244
|
81,399
|
77,565
|
Net interest income
|
429,957
|
438,161
|
426,344
|
437,478
|
457,666
|
Provision for loan losses
|
(10,401)
|
(1,889)
|
10,853
|
15,664
|
(1,426)
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
440,358
|
440,050
|
415,491
|
421,814
|
459,092
|
Noninterest income:
|
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
|
44,492
|
44,951
|
43,426
|
43,532
|
42,873
|
Other service charges, commissions and fees
|
46,497
|
44,679
|
44,197
|
39,047
|
42,781
|
Trust and wealth management income
|
7,450
|
6,521
|
8,057
|
6,374
|
6,481
|
Capital markets and foreign exchange
|
7,708
|
6,026
|
7,342
|
5,734
|
8,106
|
Dividends and other investment income
|
13,117
|
11,686
|
21,542
|
9,480
|
7,805
|
Loan sales and servicing income
|
10,595
|
10,695
|
10,287
|
8,352
|
6,058
|
Fair value and nonhedge derivative loss
|
(4,778)
|
(5,820)
|
(6,784)
|
(4,400)
|
(4,677)
|
Equity securities gains (losses), net
|
(682)
|
2,683
|
107
|
9,145
|
1,961
|
Fixed income securities gains, net
|
10,259
|
3,046
|
5,519
|
720
|
1,288
|
Impairment losses on investment securities:
|
Impairment losses on investment securities
|
(120,082)
|
(3,876)
|
(24,026)
|
(18,273)
|
(12,351)
|
Noncredit-related losses on securities not
expected to be sold (recognized in other
comprehensive income)
|
36,274
|
1,140
|
16,718
|
8,064
|
265
|
Net impairment losses on investment securities
|
(83,808)
|
(2,736)
|
(7,308)
|
(10,209)
|
(12,086)
|
Other
|
3,309
|
3,495
|
2,280
|
4,045
|
1,956
|
Total noninterest income
|
54,159
|
125,226
|
128,665
|
111,820
|
102,546
|
Noninterest expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
220,039
|
220,223
|
220,765
|
224,634
|
220,290
|
Occupancy, net
|
28,226
|
28,601
|
28,169
|
27,951
|
27,899
|
Furniture and equipment
|
27,774
|
27,122
|
27,302
|
26,792
|
27,036
|
Other real estate expense
|
5,266
|
207
|
6,440
|
7,810
|
14,936
|
Credit related expense
|
11,302
|
13,316
|
12,415
|
13,485
|
14,213
|
Provision for unfunded lending commitments
|
959
|
2,264
|
4,868
|
(3,704)
|
4,360
|
Legal and professional services
|
15,717
|
12,749
|
12,947
|
11,096
|
14,974
|
Advertising
|
5,969
|
7,326
|
6,618
|
5,807
|
7,780
|
FDIC premiums
|
10,760
|
11,278
|
10,444
|
10,919
|
12,012
|
Amortization of core deposit and other intangibles
|
4,216
|
4,241
|
4,262
|
4,291
|
4,741
|
Other
|
76,786
|
67,648
|
67,426
|
63,291
|
76,749
|
Total noninterest expense
|
407,014
|
394,975
|
401,656
|
392,372
|
424,990
|
Income before income taxes
|
87,503
|
170,301
|
142,500
|
141,262
|
136,648
|
Income taxes
|
29,817
|
60,704
|
51,036
|
51,859
|
47,877
|
Net income
|
57,686
|
109,597
|
91,464
|
89,403
|
88,771
|
Net loss applicable to noncontrolling interests
|
(566)
|
(254)
|
(273)
|
(273)
|
(248)
|
Net income applicable to controlling interest
|
58,252
|
109,851
|
91,737
|
89,676
|
89,019
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
(22,647)
|
(47,529)
|
(36,522)
|
(64,187)
|
(44,599)
|
Net earnings applicable to common shareholders
|
$
|
35,605
|
$
|
62,322
|
$
|
55,215
|
$
|
25,489
|
$
|
44,420
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:
|
Basic shares
|
183,300
|
183,237
|
182,985
|
182,798
|
182,703
|
Diluted shares
|
183,456
|
183,383
|
183,137
|
182,964
|
182,823
|
Net earnings per common share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.19
|
$
|
0.34
|
$
|
0.30
|
$
|
0.14
|
$
|
0.24
|
Diluted
|
0.19
|
0.34
|
0.30
|
0.14
|
0.24
|
Loan Balances by Portfolio Type
(Unaudited)
|
(In millions)
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
Commercial:
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$
|
11,257
|
$
|
10,840
|
$
|
10,471
|
$
|
10,253
|
$
|
10,448
|
Leasing
|
423
|
405
|
406
|
394
|
380
|
Owner occupied
|
7,589
|
7,669
|
7,811
|
7,886
|
8,159
|
Municipal
|
494
|
469
|
477
|
441
|
441
|
Total commercial
|
19,763
|
19,383
|
19,165
|
18,974
|
19,428
|
Commercial real estate:
|
Construction and land development
|
1,939
|
1,956
|
2,099
|
2,100
|
2,265
|
Term
|
8,063
|
8,140
|
8,012
|
8,070
|
7,883
|
Total commercial real estate
|
10,002
|
10,096
|
10,111
|
10,170
|
10,148
|
Consumer:
|
Home equity credit line
|
2,178
|
2,175
|
2,181
|
2,167
|
2,187
|
1-4 family residential
|
4,350
|
4,181
|
4,019
|
3,875
|
3,921
|
Construction and other consumer real estate
|
321
|
320
|
328
|
316
|
306
|
Bankcard and other revolving plans
|
307
|
295
|
284
|
274
|
291
|
Other
|
216
|
224
|
232
|
223
|
226
|
Total consumer
|
7,372
|
7,195
|
7,044
|
6,855
|
6,931
|
FDIC-supported loans 1
|
528
|
589
|
642
|
687
|
751
|
Total loans
|
$
|
37,665
|
$
|
37,263
|
$
|
36,962
|
$
|
36,686
|
$
|
37,258
|
1 FDIC-supported loans represent loans acquired from the FDIC subject to loss sharing agreements.
|
FDIC-Supported Loans – Effect of Higher Accretion
and Impact on FDIC Indemnification Asset
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
Balance sheet:
|
Change in assets from reestimation of cash flows – increase (decrease):
|
FDIC-supported loans
|
$
|
12,970
|
$
|
17,594
|
$
|
14,761
|
$
|
13,171
|
$
|
17,003
|
FDIC indemnification asset (included in other assets)
|
(10,610)
|
(14,401)
|
(11,233)
|
(10,002)
|
(13,126)
|
Balance at end of period:
|
FDIC-supported loans
|
528,241
|
588,566
|
642,246
|
687,126
|
750,870
|
FDIC indemnification asset (included in other assets)
|
90,074
|
100,004
|
117,167
|
123,862
|
137,719
|
Three Months Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
Statement of income:
|
Interest income:
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$
|
12,970
|
$
|
17,594
|
$
|
14,761
|
$
|
13,171
|
$
|
17,003
|
Noninterest expense:
|
Other noninterest expense
|
10,610
|
14,401
|
11,233
|
10,002
|
13,126
|
Net increase in pretax income
|
$
|
2,360
|
$
|
3,193
|
$
|
3,528
|
$
|
3,169
|
$
|
3,877
|
Nonperforming Lending-Related Assets
(Unaudited)
|
(Amounts in thousands)
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$
|
630,810
|
$
|
699,952
|
$
|
771,510
|
$
|
849,543
|
$
|
885,608
|
Other real estate owned
|
90,269
|
106,356
|
125,142
|
129,676
|
128,874
|
Nonperforming lending-related assets,
excluding FDIC-supported assets
|
721,079
|
806,308
|
896,652
|
979,219
|
1,014,482
|
FDIC-supported nonaccrual loans
|
16,661
|
19,454
|
21,980
|
22,623
|
24,267
|
FDIC-supported other real estate owned
|
7,882
|
11,834
|
19,674
|
28,916
|
24,304
|
FDIC-supported nonperforming assets
|
24,543
|
31,288
|
41,654
|
51,539
|
48,571
|
Total nonperforming lending-related assets
|
$
|
745,622
|
$
|
837,596
|
$
|
938,306
|
$
|
1,030,758
|
$
|
1,063,053
|
Ratio of nonperforming lending-related assets to loans 1 and leases and other real estate owned
|
1.96
|
%
|
2.23
|
%
|
2.52
|
%
|
2.78
|
%
|
2.83
|
%
|
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more, excluding FDIC-supported loans
|
$
|
9,730
|
$
|
14,508
|
$
|
29,460
|
$
|
38,172
|
$
|
19,145
|
Accruing FDIC-supported loans past due 90 days or more
|
52,314
|
60,913
|
70,453
|
76,945
|
74,611
|
Ratio of accruing loans past due 90 days or more to loans 1 and leases
|
0.16
|
%
|
0.20
|
%
|
0.27
|
%
|
0.31
|
%
|
0.25
|
%
|
Nonaccrual loans and accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|
$
|
709,515
|
$
|
794,827
|
$
|
893,403
|
$
|
987,283
|
$
|
1,003,631
|
Ratio of nonaccrual loans and accruing loans past due 90 days or more to loans 1 and leases
|
1.87
|
%
|
2.12
|
%
|
2.41
|
%
|
2.68
|
%
|
2.68
|
%
|
Accruing loans past due 30 - 89 days, excluding FDIC-supported loans
|
$
|
185,422
|
$
|
143,539
|
$
|
142,501
|
$
|
171,224
|
$
|
183,976
|
Accruing FDIC-supported loans past due 30 - 89 days
|
11,924
|
15,462
|
15,519
|
13,899
|
24,691
|
Restructured loans included in nonaccrual loans
|
215,476
|
207,089
|
227,568
|
276,669
|
295,825
|
Restructured loans on accrual
|
407,026
|
421,055
|
393,360
|
401,554
|
448,109
|
Classified loans, excluding FDIC-supported loans
|
1,767,460
|
1,810,099
|
1,880,932
|
2,076,220
|
2,056,472
|
1 Includes loans held for sale.
|
Allowance for Credit Losses
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
(Amounts in thousands)
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
Allowance for Loan Losses
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
927,068
|
$
|
973,443
|
$
|
1,011,786
|
$
|
1,051,685
|
$
|
1,150,580
|
Add:
|
Provision for losses
|
(10,401)
|
(1,889)
|
10,853
|
15,664
|
(1,426)
|
Adjustment for FDIC-supported loans
|
(1,721)
|
(5,908)
|
(5,856)
|
(1,057)
|
(2,655)
|
Deduct:
|
Gross loan and lease charge-offs
|
(54,709)
|
(58,781)
|
(73,685)
|
(80,014)
|
(120,599)
|
Recoveries
|
35,850
|
20,203
|
30,345
|
25,508
|
25,785
|
Net loan and lease charge-offs
|
(18,859)
|
(38,578)
|
(43,340)
|
(54,506)
|
(94,814)
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
896,087
|
$
|
927,068
|
$
|
973,443
|
$
|
1,011,786
|
$
|
1,051,685
|
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to loans and leases, at period end
|
2.38
|
%
|
2.49
|
%
|
2.63
|
%
|
2.76
|
%
|
2.82
|
%
|
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans, at period end
|
138.40
|
%
|
128.87
|
%
|
122.68
|
%
|
116.01
|
%
|
115.59
|
%
|
Annualized ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans
|
0.20
|
%
|
0.41
|
%
|
0.47
|
%
|
0.59
|
%
|
1.02
|
%
|
Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
105,850
|
$
|
103,586
|
$
|
98,718
|
$
|
102,422
|
$
|
98,062
|
Provision charged (credited) to earnings
|
959
|
2,264
|
4,868
|
(3,704)
|
4,360
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
106,809
|
$
|
105,850
|
$
|
103,586
|
$
|
98,718
|
$
|
102,422
|
Total Allowance for Credit Losses
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
$
|
896,087
|
$
|
927,068
|
$
|
973,443
|
$
|
1,011,786
|
$
|
1,051,685
|
Reserve for unfunded lending commitments
|
106,809
|
105,850
|
103,586
|
98,718
|
102,422
|
Total allowance for credit losses
|
$
|
1,002,896
|
$
|
1,032,918
|
$
|
1,077,029
|
$
|
1,110,504
|
$
|
1,154,107
|
Ratio of total allowance for credit losses to loans and leases outstanding, at period end
|
2.66
|
%
|
2.77
|
%
|
2.91
|
%
|
3.03
|
%
|
3.10
|
%
|
Nonaccrual Loans by Portfolio Type
(Excluding FDIC-Supported Loans)
(Unaudited)
|
(In millions)
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
Loans held for sale
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
18
|
Commercial:
|
Commercial and industrial
|
91
|
103
|
133
|
149
|
127
|
Leasing
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Owner occupied
|
206
|
223
|
240
|
245
|
239
|
Municipal
|
9
|
6
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total commercial
|
307
|
333
|
374
|
395
|
368
|
Commercial real estate:
|
Construction and land development
|
108