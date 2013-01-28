NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT announces time for issuance of fourth quarter results and conference call

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2013 /CNW/ - NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust NWH (the "REIT") will issue its financial results for the period ending December 31, 2012 on Wednesday, March 6, 2013.

A conference call and live audio webcast hosted by Peter Riggin, Chief Executive Officer, Ernie Spraggs, Chief Financial Officer, and Mike Brady, Senior Vice President, will be held Thursday, March 7, 2013 at 9:00 AM ET.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 416-640-5926 or 1-800-820-0231. The conference ID is 2084332.

Audio replay will be available until March 13, 2013 by dialing 647-436-0148 or 1-888-203-1112. The passcode is 2084332.

Following the call, the webcast can be accessed from the "Investor Relations" page, under "Webcasts & Presentations", of the REIT's web site at www.nwhp.ca, and will be archived for 30 days.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT holds a portfolio of 77 income-producing properties, with a focus on medical office buildings and healthcare real estate, comprising approximately 4.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

SOURCE NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust