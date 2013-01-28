Cardica To Announce Fiscal 2013 Second Quarter Financial Results On Thursday, January 31, 2013

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardica, Inc. CRDC today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2012, on Thursday, January 31, 2013, after the markets close. Cardica's management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide an update on the company's business.

Conference Call Details

To access the live conference call on January 31, 2013 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time via phone, please dial 866-804-6923 from the United States and Canada or 857-350-1669 internationally. The conference ID is 26563845. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A telephone replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call through February 7, 2013, and may be accessed by dialing 888-286-8010 from the United States and Canada or 617-801-6888 internationally. The replay passcode is 81377678.

To access the live and subsequently archived webcast of the conference call, go to the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.cardica.com. Please connect to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to allow for any necessary software downloads.

The webcast is also being distributed through the Thomson StreetEvents Network. Individual investors can listen to the call at www.earnings.com, Thomson's individual investor portal, powered by StreetEvents. Institutional investors can access the call via Thomson StreetEvents at www.streetevents.com, a password-protected event management site.

About Cardica

Cardica designs and manufactures proprietary stapling and anastomotic devices for cardiac and laparoscopic surgical procedures. Cardica's technology portfolio is intended to minimize operating time and enable minimally-invasive and robot-assisted surgeries. Cardica manufactures and markets its automated anastomosis systems, the C-Port® Distal Anastomosis Systems and PAS-Port® Proximal Anastomosis System for coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery, and has shipped over 42,900 units throughout the world. In addition, Cardica is developing the Cardica MicroCutter XCHANGE™ 30, a cartridge-based microcutter device with a five-millimeter shaft diameter, and the Cardica MicroCutter XPRESS™ 30, a true multi-fire laparoscopic stapling device. Both MicroCutter devices are designed to be used in a variety of procedures, including bariatric, colorectal, thoracic and general surgery.

