Gentiva® Health Services Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2012 Earnings Call And Webcast For Thursday, February 7, 2013

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentiva Health Services, Inc. GTIV announced today that it has scheduled a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 7, 2013, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2012. Gentiva plans to issue its financial news release the morning of February 7 before pre-market trading.

The February 7, 2013 conference call is open to investment analysts and managers, Company shareholders and others interested in Gentiva Health Services. Instructions for participation in the conference call follow:

Event: Gentiva Health Services' fourth quarter and full-year 2012 conference call.

Date and Time: Thursday, February 7, 2013 , 9:00 a.m. ET .

, and international locations may call (973) 935-2408 and reference call # 90049215. Webcast URL: http://investors.gentiva.com/events.cfm.

Replay: A replay of the call will be available on February 7 , beginning at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET , and will remain available continuously through February 14 . To listen to a replay of the call from the United States , Canada or international locations dial (800) 585-8367 or (404) 537-3406 and enter the following PIN at the prompt: 90049215. Visit http://investors.gentiva.com/events.cfm to access the webcast archive.

About Gentiva Health Services, Inc.

Gentiva Health Services, Inc. is the nation's largest provider of home health and hospice services based on revenue, delivering innovative, high quality care to patients across the United States. Gentiva is a single source for skilled nursing; physical, occupational, speech and neurorehabilitation services; hospice services; social work; nutrition; disease management education; help with daily living activities; and other therapies and services. GTIV-G

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "expects," "assumes," "trends" and similar expressions, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current plans, expectations and projections about future events. However, such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: economic and business conditions; demographic changes; changes in, or failure to comply with, existing governmental regulations; the impact on our Company of healthcare reform legislation and its implementation through governmental regulations; legislative proposals for healthcare reform; changes in Medicare, Medicaid and commercial payer reimbursement levels; the outcome of any inquiries into the Company's operations and business practices by governmental authorities; effects of competition in the markets in which the Company operates; liability and other claims asserted against the Company; ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; ability to access capital markets; availability and terms of capital; loss of significant contracts or reduction in revenues associated with major payer sources; ability of customers to pay for services; business disruption due to natural disasters, pandemic outbreaks, or terrorist acts; ability to successfully integrate the operations of acquisitions the Company may make and achieve expected synergies and operational efficiencies within expected time-frames; ability to maintain compliance with its financial covenants under the Company's credit agreement; effect on liquidity of the Company's debt service requirements; and changes in estimates and judgments associated with critical accounting policies and estimates. For a detailed discussion of certain of these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in this news release, please refer to the Company's various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2011.

