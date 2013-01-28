ñol

Regeneron to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2012 Financial and Operating Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on February 14, 2013

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 4:05 PM | 3 min read

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2012 financial and operating results on Thursday, February 14, 2013, before the U.S. financial markets open.  The Company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:30 AM EST that day.

Conference Call Information

To access this call, dial (888) 660-6127 (U.S.) or (973) 890-8355 (International).  A link to the webcast may be accessed from the 'Events and Presentations' page of Regeneron's website at www.regeneron.com.  A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company's website and will be available for 30 days. 

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Regeneron is a leading science-based biopharmaceutical company based in Tarrytown, New York that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions.  Regeneron markets medicines for eye diseases, colorectal cancer, and a rare inflammatory condition and has product candidates in development in other areas of high unmet medical need, including hypercholesterolemia, rheumatoid arthritis, and asthma.  For additional information about the company, please visit www.regeneron.com.

Contact Information:


Michael Aberman, M.D.

Peter Dworkin

Investor Relations

Corporate Communications                               

914-847-7799

914.847.7640                

michael.aberman@regeneron.com

peter.dworkin@regeneron.com

 

SOURCE Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases