Regeneron to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2012 Financial and Operating Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on February 14, 2013

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2012 financial and operating results on Thursday, February 14, 2013, before the U.S. financial markets open. The Company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:30 AM EST that day.

Conference Call Information

To access this call, dial (888) 660-6127 (U.S.) or (973) 890-8355 (International). A link to the webcast may be accessed from the 'Events and Presentations' page of Regeneron's website at www.regeneron.com. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company's website and will be available for 30 days.

