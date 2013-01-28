W2 Energy Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Company executes on business plan and begins building strong management team

GUELPH, Ontario, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- W2 Energy, Inc. WTWO is pleased to announce it has appointed Dr. Wan Hasni PhD as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

W2 Energy is excited with the appointment of Mr. Wan Hasni as the CFO of the company, he holds a PhD in Finance from the University of Iowa, an expert in the global financial markets, where he used to serve in various capacity as Chairman, Directors, or CEO of several financial institutions in Asia. He also has tremendous experience in the Middle East markets, as well as Asian markets. As well as W2 Energy he currently serves as Advisor capacity to investment groups from the Middle East and Asia.

Mr. Hasni will add strength to the company as CFO, whereby he is entrusted to engage the company into acquisitions of companies in the "clean fuel" business in Asia; and into "Power Generation" business. He will also lead the company in financial audits as well as corporate finance.

Michael McLaren, CEO of W2 Energy, stated, "We are very fortunate to have Dr. Wan join us at W2 Energy. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in M&A as well as corporate finance that will push us forward in executing on our business plan. I look forward to working along side of Dr. Wan in building our company to a global scale."

Dr. Wan Hasni, CFO of W2 Energy, stated, "I am very excited in joining this business on the ground floor. After meeting with Mr. McLaren in Austria last year I have continued to pursue a long term relationship with the company. The technology is cutting edge and the fact that they are in the beginning stages of rolling out these products makes this a very attractive opportunity."

About W2 Energy:

W2 Energy Inc. develops renewable energy technologies and applies it to new generation power systems. Specifically, W2 Energy's plasma assisted biomass to energy plants utilize state of the art technologies to produce green energy both fuel (sulfur free diesel) and electricity at the most efficient cost in capital investment and production per/barrel, per/Megawatt. W2 Energy Inc. has seasoned management, cutting edge technology and owns a large technology portfolio of patents and know-how that has been extensively validated and ready for commercial production.

Safe Harbor

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of W2 Energy, Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond W2 Energy, Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in W2 Energy, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

