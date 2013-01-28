Verizon Wireless 4G LTE Network Expands In Greene County

WHAT:

Verizon Wireless recently activated new 4G LTE coverage on a site in Greene County, expanding and filling in coverage on the high-speed data network it launched locally in August 2011. 4G LTE lets Verizon Wireless customers use their 4G LTE-enabled devices to surf the Web, post status updates and photos, share music, and download files at speeds up to 10 times faster than customers on 3G networks.