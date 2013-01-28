Leatt Corp. Secures DTC Eligibility

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation LEAT, a global developer, marketer and distributor of personal protective equipment for all forms of sports, including extreme motor sports, and whose products include the flagship Leatt-Brace®, a neck brace system designed to help prevent potentially devastating injuries to the cervical spine (neck) for helmeted sports, announced today that the company has secured full service eligibility for its shares of common stock from The Depository Trust Company.

The Depository Trust Company (DTC) is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors.

"We are very pleased to have obtained DTC eligibility which we expect will simplify the process of trading and exchanging our common stock," said Sean Macdonald, Leatt Chief Executive Officer. "Our attainment of DTC eligibility is the latest step in our efforts to increase the liquidity of our common stock and enhance stockholder value," said Dr. Christopher Leatt, Chairman of the Board.

About Leatt Corporation

Leatt Corporation develops personal protective equipment and ancillary products for all forms of sports, especially extreme motor sports. The Leatt-Brace® is an award-winning neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection for anyone wearing a crash helmet as a form of protection. It was designed for participants in extreme sports or riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bicycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other vehicles.

For more information, visit: www.leatt-corp.com | www.leatt.com

