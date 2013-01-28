Matson To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2012 Results On February 7, 2013

HONOLULU, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Matson, Inc. ("Matson," or the "Company") MATX, a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific, today announced that it will release its financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2012 on Thursday, February 7, 2013.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20120605/SF19690LOGO)

President and Chief Executive Officer Matthew Cox and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Joel Wine will discuss the results for the quarter and full year through a conference call that will occur after financial results are released.

The earnings conference call is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. EST/1:30 p.m. PST/11:30 a.m. HST. The call will be broadcast live along with a slide presentation on the Company's website at www.matson.com; Investor Relations.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call through 5:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, February 14, 2013 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and using the conference number 10023962. The slides and audio webcast of the conference call will be archived for one full quarter on the Company's Investor Relations page of the Matson website.

About the Company

Founded in 1882, Matson is a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific. Matson provides a vital lifeline to the island economies of Hawaii, Guam and Micronesia and premium, expedited service from China to Southern California. The Company's fleet of 17 vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and custom-designed barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout the continental U.S. Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage and warehousing. Additional information about Matson, Inc. is available at www.Matson.com.

Investor Relations inquiries: Joel M. Wine Matson, Inc. 510.628.4565 jwine@matson.com Media inquiries: Jeff S. Hull Matson, Inc. 510.628.4534 jhull@matson.com

SOURCE Matson, Inc.