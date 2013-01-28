Echelon Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2012 Results on February 12

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Echelon Corporation ELON, a global leader in energy control networking for smart grid, smart city and smart building applications, will announce results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2012, on Tuesday, February 12, 2013, after market close. The company will also hold a conference call for investors and analysts on February 12, 2013, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Interested parties can listen to the call via live webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Echelon website at http://www.echelon.com. To access the live call, dial (888) 771-4371 in North America or (847) 585-4405 outside of North America, and provide the participant pass code 34104450. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Echelon website approximately two hours following the end of the call.

About Echelon Corporation

Echelon Corporation (ELON) is an energy control networking company, with the world's most widely deployed proven, open standard, multi-application platform, selling complete systems and embedded sub-systems for smart grid, smart city and smart building applications. Our platform is embedded in more than 100 million devices, 35 million homes, and 300,000 buildings and powers energy savings applications for smart grids, smart cities and smart buildings. We help our customers reduce operational costs, enhance satisfaction and safety, grow revenues and prepare for a dynamic future. More information about Echelon can be found at http://www.echelon.com.

