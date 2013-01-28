Maxim Integrated To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. MXIM announced today that Chief Financial Officer Bruce Kiddoo will be presenting at the 2013 Stifel Nicolaus Technology Conference in San Francisco, California. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:15 pm Pacific Time on February 5, 2013. Interested parties unable to attend the conference can listen to a live audio webcast at http://www.maximintegrated.com/sn2013. A replay of the audio webcast will be available for 30 days at the same location.

The Company also announced that Chae Lee, Senior Vice President, Mobility Group and Chief Financial Officer Bruce Kiddoo will be presenting at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference in San Francisco, California. This presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm Pacific Time on February 13, 2013. Interested parties unable to attend the conference can listen to a live audio webcast at http://www.maximintegrated.com/gs2013. A replay of this audio webcast will be available for 180 days at the same location.

The Company further announced that Chief Financial Officer Bruce Kiddoo will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, California. This presentation is scheduled to begin at 4:15 pm Pacific Time on February 27, 2013. Interested parties unable to attend the conference can listen to a live audio webcast at http://www.maximintegrated.com/ms2013. A replay of this audio webcast will be available for 180 days at the same location.

