WEYCO Group, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2012 Earnings Conference Call

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- WEYCO Group, Inc. WEYS, a global marketer of footwear, plans to announce fourth quarter and full year 2012 financial results after the close on Thursday, February 28, 2013. Additionally, Thomas W. Florsheim, Jr., Chairman and CEO, will host a conference call on Friday, March 1, 2013 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results in more detail.

To participate in the call, please dial 888-713-4211 or 617-213-4864 using passcode 33795724 five minutes before the start of the call. Please use the following link to pre-register and view important information about this conference call. Pre-registering is not mandatory but is recommended as it will provide you immediate entry into the call and will facilitate the timely start of the call. Pre-registration takes only a few minutes and you may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. To pre-register please go to: https://www.theconferencingservice.com/prereg/key.process?key=PEAJ9U9QH

A replay will be available for one week beginning about one hour after the completion of the call by dialing 888-286-8010 or 617-801-6888 using passcode 71041856. Alternatively, the conference call will be available by visiting the investor relations section of Weyco Group's website at www.weycogroup.com.

Weyco Group, Inc. designs and markets quality and innovative footwear for men, women and children under a portfolio of well-recognized brand names including: Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters and Umi. The Company's products can be found in leading footwear, department, and specialty stores worldwide. Weyco Group also operates Florsheim concept stores in the United States and Australia, as well as in a variety of international markets.

Investor Relations Contact

John Wittkowske (414) 908-1880

jwittkowske@weycogroup.com

