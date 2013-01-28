78% Of Western Wind's independent shareholders demand a higher bid price

TSX.V Symbol: "WND"

VANCOUVER, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ - Western Wind Energy Corp. -- (the "Company" or "Western Wind") (TSX Venture Exchange -- "WND") (OTCQX -- "WNDEF") wishes to comment on this morning's announcement from Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and its indirect subsidiary WWE Equity Holdings Inc. (together "Brookfield").

Brookfield announced today that it was increasing its offer for shares of Western Wind to $2.60 per share (from $2.50) and extending its deadline for tendering until February 11, 2013.

We have become aware that one statement in Brookfield's press release, while not inaccurate, was meant to confuse a number of shareholders and analysts. The passage reads "the [Brookfield] Offer already has support from approximately 44% of the common shares required to satisfy the minimum tender condition. "

We remind shareholders that in order to qualify as a Permitted Bid under the terms of Western Wind's Shareholders Rights Plan, Brookfield must have 50% of the independent shareholders tender, other than itself, to its offer. The figure of 44% quoted today by Brookfield, refers to the level Brookfield claims it has reached under this requirement, that is, 44% of 50%, or 22% of independent shareholders needed. At 22%, either locked or verbally pledged in total, is less than half the number of shareholders required to qualify as a Permitted Bid. Therefore, 22% is the total position locked or pledged, with the remaining 78% supporting a higher price.

We also remind shareholders that in order to take the Company private, a bidder needs to have tendered at least 90% of outstanding shares, a number requiring friends, family and insiders all to all tender.

ABOUT WESTERN WIND ENERGY CORP.

Western Wind is a vertically integrated renewable energy production company that owns and operates wind and solar generation facilities with 165 net MW of rated capacity in production, in the States of California and Arizona. Western Wind further owns substantial development assets for both solar and wind energy in the U.S. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, BC and has branch offices in Scottsdale, Arizona and Tehachapi, California. Western Wind trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WND", and in the United States on the OTCQX under the symbol "WNDEF".

The Company owns and operates three wind energy generation facilities in California, and one fully integrated combined wind and solar energy generation facility in Arizona. The three operating wind generation facilities in California are comprised of the 120MW Windstar, the 4.5MW Windridge facilities in Tehachapi, and the 30MW Mesa wind generation facility near Palm Springs. The facility in Arizona is the Company's 10.5MW Kingman integrated solar and wind facility. The Company is further developing wind and solar energy projects in California, Arizona, and Puerto Rico.

