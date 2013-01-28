Cornerstone Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2012 Earnings

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Bancshares, Inc. (OTC Bulletin Board: CSBQ; CSBQP) today announced the following:

Cornerstone Bancshares, Inc. ("Cornerstone") reported net income of $371,000 for the fourth quarter of 2012 and net income of $1,402,000 for the 12 months ended December 31, 2012, which represents a 228.6 percent improvement in net income quarter-over-quarter and a 36.1 percent improvement from the previous year.

Net interest margin increased from 3.55 percent in 2011 to 3.85 percent in 2012. In addition, total assets increased 4.2 percent for the year, from $422,655,000 in 2011 to $440,463,000. There was a 3.4 percent growth in loans for the year, from $267,765,000 in 2011 to $276,992,000 in 2012. Deposits increased 8.9 percent from $314,042,000 in 2011 to $341,897,000. In addition, Cornerstone's market value per common share increased 52.7 percent from $1.50 in 2011 to $2.29 in 2012. As of December 31, 2012, Cornerstone had sold all 600,000 shares of its Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, raising $15 million in new capital.

Specific Accomplishments Include:

$15 million capital raise completion

capital raise completion Four consecutive quarters of positive earnings for 2012

Four consecutive payments of quarterly Preferred Stock dividends

"We've definitely turned a corner and are extremely pleased with our continued improvement," said Cornerstone's President and CEO Frank Hughes. "Our goal is to continue strengthening Cornerstone's foundation, so that we can build for the future and continue serving our Chattanooga market."

Cornerstone is a single-bank holding company, with $440 million in assets, serving the Chattanooga, Tennessee MSA, with five branches throughout Chattanooga and one loan production office in Dalton, Georgia. Locally owned and locally operated, Cornerstone specializes in providing a comprehensive range of customized financial solutions for businesses and individuals.

Certain of the statements made in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Cornerstone and its management regarding the company's strategic directions, prospects and future results, involve certain risks and uncertainties. Certain factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including economic and other conditions in the markets in which Cornerstone operates, governmental regulations, the company's competitive environment, cyclical and seasonal fluctuations in its operating results, and other risks discussed in Cornerstone's Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cornerstone Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary







Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights









December 31, 2012 and 2011









(Unaudited)





















(Amounts in thousands, except per common share data) 2012

2011

% Change Balance Sheet Data at December 31









Total assets $ 440,463

$ 422,655

4.2 Interest-earning assets 410,032

393,436

4.2 Loans 276,992

267,765

3.4 Foreclosed assets 20,332

18,524

9.8 Deposits 341,897

314,042

8.9 Other interest-bearing liabilities 56,762

72,436

(21.6) Shareholders' equity 40,889

35,208

16.1 Loan to deposit ratio 81.02%

85.26%

(5.0) Tier 1 leverage ratio (Bank, est) 8.37%

8.04%

4.1 Total risk-based capital ratio (Bank, est) 12.91%

12.99%

(0.6) Outstanding common shares 6,500

6,500

- Book value per common share $ 4.01

$ 3.89

3.0 Tangible book value per common share $ 4.01

$ 3.89

3.0 Market value per common share as of December 31 $ 2.29

$ 1.50

52.7











Loan Quality Data









Nonaccruing loans 6,006

7,882

(23.8) Loans past due 90 days – accruing -

-

- Net charge-offs YTD 1,689

2,177

(22.4) Allowance for loan losses 6,141

7,400

(17.0) Allowance for loan losses to total loans 2.22%

2.76%



Nonperforming assets to total assets 5.98%

6.26%















Performance Data for the Year









Net income $ 1,402

$ 1,030

36.1 Return on average assets 0.34%

0.24%



Return on average equity 3.78%

3.46%



Net interest margin 3.85%

3.55%



Per common share data:









Net income – basic $ 0.02

$ 0.05



Net income – diluted $ 0.02

$ 0.05



Common dividends $ -

$ -



Preferred dividends & accretion $ 2.50

$ 1.89



Average shares (000s):









Basic common stock 6,500

6,500



Diluted common stock 6,523

6,500



Preferred stock (actual) 600

404

















Cornerstone Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary









Quarterly Earnings Summary































(Unaudited)





2012

2011 Q4-12 /

Fourth Third Second First

Fourth Q4-11 (Amounts in thousands) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter

Quarter % Chg Interest income













Loans, including fees $ 4,718 $ 4,242 $ 4,186 $ 4,144

$ 4,437 6.3 Securities and interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 440 478 618 467

548 (19.7) Federal funds sold and other earning assets 16 15 13 15

16 5.1 Total interest income 5,174 4,735 4,817 4,626

5,001 3.5 Interest expense













Deposits 673 756 768 820

924 (27.2) Short-term borrowings 17 22 23 32

27 (36.3) FHLB advances and other borrowing 391 394 426 462

454 (13.8) Total interest expense 1,081 1,172 1,217 1,314

1,405 (23.0) Net interest income 4,093 3,563 3,600 3,312

3,596 13.8 Provision for loan losses 330 100 - -

300 10.0 Net interest income after the













provision for loan losses 3,763 3,463 3,600 3,312

3,296 14.2 Noninterest income













Customer service fees 201 198 207 197

212 (5.2) Other noninterest income 13 12 19 20

15 (11.1) Gain on sale of assets 27 48 26 50

47 (42.6) Total noninterest income 241 258 252 267

274 (11.9) Noninterest expense













Salaries and employee benefits 1,600 1,566 1,570 1,591

1,614 (0.9) Net occupancy and equipment 408 355 348 336

314 30.0 Depository insurance 121 237 207 203

255 (52.5) Foreclosed asset expense (1) 156 314 481 150

538 (71.0) Other operating expense 1,192 731 817 794

780 52.8 Total noninterest expense 3,477 3,203 3,423 3,074

3,501 (0.7) Income before income taxes 527 518 429 505

69 664.7 Income tax (benefit) expense 156 154 118 149

(44) (454.5) Net income $ 371 $ 364 $ 311 $ 356

$ 113 228.4















Preferred stock dividends & accretion on preferred stock discount 393 325 296 280

267 47.2















Net income / (loss) available to common (22) 39 15 76

(154) (85.7)















Net income / (loss) per common share:













Basic $ (0.00) $ 0.01 $ - $ 0.01

$ (0.02) (85.7) Diluted $ (0.00) $ 0.01 $ - $ 0.01

$ (0.02) (85.7) Average basic shares 6,500 6,500 6,500 6,500

6,500 - Average common diluted shares 6,503 6,503 6,581 6,586

6,500 0.0 Performance Ratios













Return on average equity 3.81% 3.88% 3.42% 4.00%

1.37% 177.7 Return on average assets 0.35% 0.35% 0.30% 0.35%

0.11% 225.3 Net interest margin 4.21% 3.70% 3.87% 3.59%

3.72% 13.4 Average equity 38,926 37,501 36,423 35,587

32,912 18.3 Average assets 420,608 418,443 412,305 408,711

416,562 1.0 Average interest-earning assets 391,197 389,458 380,631 378,335

390,756 0.1















(1) Includes OREO adjustments to fair value













Cornerstone Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary







Loan Loss Allowance and Asset Quality Review























2012

2011

Fourth Third Second First

Fourth (Amounts in thousands) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter

Quarter













Allowance for loan losses











Balance at beginning of period $ 5,280 $ 6,029 $ 6,024 $ 7,400

$ 6,864 Provision for loan losses 330 100 - -

300 Net charge-offs 531 (849) 5 (1,376)

236 Balance at end of period $ 6,141 $ 5,280 $ 6,029 $ 6,024

$ 7,400













As a % of loans 2.22% 1.93% 2.29% 2.29%

2.76% As a % of nonperforming loans 102.24% 66.26% 84.63% 55.95%

93.90% As a % of nonperforming assets 23.32% 17.40% 20.60% 20.27%

28.03%













Net charge-offs as a % of loans (a) -0.77% 1.24% -0.01% 2.10%

-0.35%













Risk element assets











Accruing troubled debt restructured $ 5,316 $ 5,328 $ 2,775 $ 2,418

$ 2,750 Loans past due 30-89 days $ 6,534 $ 3,685 $ 2,495 $ 5,040

$ 8,158













Nonaccruing loans $ 6,006 $ 7,968 $ 7,124 $ 10,767

$ 7,882 Loans past due 90 days – accruing - - - -

- Total nonperforming loans $ 6,006 $ 7,968 $ 7,124 $ 10,767

$ 7,882 Repossessed assets 32 39 83 -

- Other real estate owned (b)(c) $ 20,300 $ 22,337 $ 22,061 $ 18,957

$ 18,524 Total nonperforming assets $ 26,338 $ 30,344 $ 29,268 $ 29,724

$ 26,406



























Nonperforming loans as a % of loans 2.17% 2.91% 2.70% 4.10%

2.94% Nonperforming assets as a % of loans











and other real estate owned 8.86% 10.25% 10.24% 10.55%

9.22%













Total loans 276,992 273,820 263,749 262,788

267,765













(a) Annualized

(b) Properties sold during 4th Q 2012 $ 3,090









(c) Properties under contract to sell $ 474







































Cornerstone Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary



















Net Interest Margin Analysis





















Taxable Equivalent Basis























Three months ended

December 31 (Amounts in thousands)





















Assets



2012









2011





Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/ Earning assets: Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Loans, net of unearned income $ 276,694

$ 4,718

6.76%

$ 268,349

$ 4,437

6.56% Investment securities 82,917

440

2.41%

96,407

548

2.52% Other earning assets 31,586

16

0.21%

26,000

16

0.24% Total earning assets 391,197

$ 5,174

5.31%

390,756

$ 5,001

5.14% Allowance for loan losses (5,530)









(6,871)







Cash and other assets 34,941









32,677







TOTAL ASSETS $ 420,608









$ 416,562































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













































Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 26,355

$ 21

0.32%

$ 22,845

$ 19

0.33% Savings deposits 11,059

9

0.34%

9,786

13

0.51% MMDA's 66,838

117

0.69%

35,119

88

1.00% Time deposits 176,882

525

1.18%

207,850

804

1.53% Federal funds purchased and securities





















sold under agreements to repurchase 18,343

17

0.37%

21,079

28

0.52% Federal Home Loan Bank and other borrowings 37,175

392

4.18%

43,045

455

4.19% Total interest-bearing liabilities 336,652

1,081

1.27%

339,723

1,405

1.64% Net interest spread



$ 4,093

4.04%





$ 3,596

3.50% Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 43,662









43,728







Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,368









198







Shareholders' equity 38,926









32,912







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND





















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 420,608









$ 416,562







Net yield on earning assets







4.21%









3.72%























Taxable equivalent adjustment:





















Loans



0









0



Investment securities



63









64



Total adjustment



63









64





























Cornerstone Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

















Net Interest Margin Analysis





















Taxable Equivalent Basis























Twelve months ended

December 31 (Amounts in thousands)





















Assets



2012









2011





Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/ Earning assets: Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Loans, net of unearned income $ 268,828

$ 17,289

6.43%

$ 273,523

$ 18,129

6.63% Investment securities 89,587

2,004

2.53%

108,705

2,312

2.38% Other earning assets 27,010

60

0.22%

23,232

53

0.23% Total earning assets 385,425

$ 19,353

5.09%

405,460

$ 20,494

5.12% Allowance for loan losses (6,140)









(7,496)







Cash and other assets 35,756









32,721







TOTAL ASSETS $ 415,041









$ 430,685































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













































Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 26,483

$ 87

0.33%

$ 25,741

$ 84

0.33% Savings deposits 10,504

38

0.36%

9,750

50

0.51% MMDA's 52,454

422

0.80%

29,149

291

1.00% Time deposits 187,733

2,471

1.32%

226,720

3,768

1.66% Federal funds purchased and securities





















sold under agreements to repurchase 21,312

94

0.44%

22,808

125

0.55% Federal Home Loan Bank and other borrowings 39,282

1,673

4.26%

47,745

2,044

4.28% Total interest-bearing liabilities 337,768

4,785

1.42%

361,913

6,362

1.76% Net interest spread



$ 14,568

3.67%





$ 14,132

3.36% Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 39,936









39,042







Accrued expenses and other liabilities 222









(10)







Shareholders' equity 37,115









29,740







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND





















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 415,041









$ 430,685







Net yield on earning assets







3.85%









3.55%























Taxable equivalent adjustment:





















Loans



0









0



Investment securities



260









276



Total adjustment



260









276





























Cornerstone Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary





Loan Stratification























2012

2011



(Amounts in thousands) Fourth % of Fourth % of % Dollar Quarter Total Quarter Total Change Non-residential real estate









Owner occupied $ 58,425 21.1 $ 62,999 23.5 (7.3) Non-owner occupied 66,468 24.0 62,958 23.5 5.6 Multi-family real estate 8,508 3.1 11,023 4.1 (22.8) 1-4 family construction 6,937 2.5 5,775 2.2 20.1 Commercial land and lot development 25,551 9.2 18,629 7.0 37.2 Total non-residential real estate 165,889 59.9 161,384 60.3 2.8 Residential real estate









First mortgage - 1-4 family 44,145 15.9 41,226 15.4 7.1 Second mortgage - 1-4 family 3,348 1.2 3,662 1.4 (8.6) Home equity lines 15,194 5.5 14,632 5.5 3.8 Total residential real estate 62,687 22.6 59,520 22.2 5.3 Total real estate loans 228,576 82.5 220,904 82.5 3.5











Commercial 38,101 13.8 35,608 13.3 7.0 Agricultural & other 8,378 3.0 8,737 3.3 (4.1) Consumer 1,937 0.7 2,516 0.9 (23.0) Total loans, net of unearned fees $ 276,992 100.0 $ 267,765 100.0 3.4













Cornerstone Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary





Consolidated Balance Sheets









































Unaudited











December 31,

December 31,



ASSETS 2012

2011













Cash and due from banks $ 1,836,175

$ 1,660,204 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 54,575,759

37,222,487 Total cash and cash equivalents













56,411,934

38,882,691













Securities available for sale 76,096,646

86,057,437 Securities held to maturity (fair value





approximates $46,096 in 2012 and $70,484 in 2011) 45,086

68,643 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 2,322,900

2,322,900 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of





$6,141,281 in 2012 and $7,400,049 in 2011 270,850,465

260,364,569 Bank premises and equipment, net 5,399,340

5,712,003 Accrued interest receivable 1,213,778

1,327,458 Foreclosed assets 20,332,313

18,523,960 Other assets 7,790,634

9,395,721















Total Assets $ 440,463,096

$ 422,655,382

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 57,070,534

$ 43,989,943 Interest-bearing demand deposits 30,178,624

22,353,384 Savings deposits and money market accounts 80,994,239

46,857,118 Time deposits



173,653,892

200,841,499 Total deposits 341,897,289

314,041,944













Accrued interest payable

120,558

110,703 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under





agreements to repurchase 19,587,387

29,390,810 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 37,175,000

43,045,000 Other liabilities 794,026

858,620















Total Liabilities 399,574,260

387,447,077













Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock - no par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized;





600,000 and 403,989 shares issued and outstanding in 2012 and 2011, respectively. 14,821,546

9,899,544 Common stock - $l.00 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized;





6,709,199 issued in 2012 and 2011;





6,500,396 outstanding in 2012 and 2011 6,500,396

6,500,396 Additional paid-in capital 21,390,486

21,316,438 Retained deficit (3,274,986)

(3,627,208) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,451,394

1,119,135















Total Stockholders' Equity 40,888,836

35,208,305















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 440,463,096

$ 422,655,382













The Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements are an integral part of these statements.

































Cornerstone Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary













Consolidated Statements of Income































Unaudited

Unaudited

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2012

2011

2012

2011 INTEREST INCOME













Loans, including fees $ 4,717,662

$ 4,437,342

$ 17,288,855

$ 18,128,907 Securities and interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 440,187

548,211

2,003,620

2,311,690 Federal funds sold & other earning assets 16,329

15,542

60,404

53,139 Total interest income 5,174,178

5,001,095

19,352,879

20,493,736















INTEREST EXPENSE













Time deposits 524,794

803,803

2,471,135

3,767,582 Other deposits 147,953

119,854

546,812

424,387 Federal funds purchased and securities













sold under agreements to repurchase 17,209

27,688

94,402

125,538 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 391,468

453,756

1,672,478

2,044,361 Total interest expense 1,081,424

1,405,101

4,784,827

6,361,868















Net interest income before provision for loan losses 4,092,754

3,595,994

14,568,052

14,131,868 Provision for loan losses 330,000

300,000

430,000

445,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,762,754

3,295,994

14,138,052

13,686,868















NONINTEREST INCOME













Customer service fees 201,144

212,058

803,251

868,935 Net gains from sale of securities -

-

-

107,413 Net gains from sale of loans and other assets 27,601

47,131

151,710

134,997 Other noninterest income 12,675

14,476

64,519

71,542 Total noninterest income 241,420

273,665

1,019,480

1,182,887















NONINTEREST EXPENSE













Salaries and employee benefits 1,600,177

1,613,574

6,327,226

6,117,063 Net occupancy and equipment expense 408,908

313,736

1,447,204

1,431,863 Depository insurance 121,072

254,844

803,902

1,052,591 Foreclosed assets, net 155,507

538,053

1,100,670

1,922,988 Other operating expenses 1,191,695

780,505

3,498,867

3,126,998 Total noninterest expenses 3,477,359

3,500,712

13,177,869

13,651,503















Income before provision for income taxes 526,815

68,947

1,979,663

1,218,252 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 156,100

(43,875)

577,600

188,200















Net income 370,715

$ 112,822

1,402,063

1,030,052















Preferred stock dividend requirements 375,000

252,493

1,229,780

651,119 Accretion on preferred stock discount 17,845

14,299

63,924

36,718















Net (loss) income available to common shareholders $ (22,130)

$ (153,970)

$ 108,359

$ 342,215















(LOSS) EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE













Basic $ -

$ (0.02)

$ 0.02

$ 0.05 Diluted $ -

$ (0.02)

$ 0.02

$ 0.05















DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -































The Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements are an integral part of these statements.









Cornerstone Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary





















Consolidated Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity - Unaudited

















For the 12 months ended December 31, 2012









































Accumulated















Additional





Other

Total



Preferred

Common

Paid-in

Retained

Comprehensive

Stockholders'



Stock

Stock

Capital

Deficit

Income

Equity



























BALANCE, December 31, 2011 $ 9,899,544

$ 6,500,396

$ 21,316,438

$ (3,627,208)

$ 1,119,135

$ 35,208,305



























Employee compensation stock option expense -

-

74,048

-

-

74,048



























Issuance of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock 4,858,078

-

-

-

-

4,858,078



0





















Preferred stock dividends paid -

-

-

(985,917)

-

(985,917)



























Accretion on preferred stock 63,924

-

-

(63,924)

-

-



























Net income -

-

-

1,402,063

-

1,402,063



























Other comprehensive income, net of tax -

-

-

-

332,259

332,259



























BALANCE, December 31, 2012 $ 14,821,546

$ 6,500,396

$ 21,390,486

$ (3,274,986)

$ 1,451,394

$ 40,888,836





















































The Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements are an integral part of these statements.































































































