X-Change Corp. Negotiates with California Corporations for representation and distribution of Phytiva brand line of products to one of the United States' largest markets

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Change Corp. (NASDAQ OTC: XCHC), a U.S. boutique company whose niche is extract-based Cosmeceutical and Nutraceuticals solutions through its Phytiva brand product line, announced today that it has been in discussions with California-based cannabis businesses for plans of a full rollout of Phytiva products to consumers in Southern California.

The California legal cannabis market is estimated at $12 -$18 billion in total economic activity, supporting 60,000 to 110,000 jobs and $2.5 to $3.5 billion in legal, taxable wages. The cannabis industry is a much needed windfall for the State of California which is in economic distress. Further, the industry would generate additional income and business taxes for the state. California is one of the leading states for Medical Cannabis since first legalizing in mid 1990's.

These inquiries came from conservative, well-managed firms that participate in full legal compliance through their dispensary licenses. They have physical locations in place that will allow X-Change Corporation to market its full line of Phytiva products.

"We are very pleased to have this opportunity to expand our product line to the patients of Southern California. With such a large population and diverse demographic, we feel current market demand already exists and will expand. We look forward to Phytiva products helping many people in the State of California. Hopefully, Phytiva Products will be available in the near term in the Southern California market," stated Robert Kane, President of X-Change Corp.

About Phytiva

We are among the leading experts specializing in developing all natural, organic, bio-hemp health, beauty, and cosmetic products. Our philosophy is to bring the best products possible to the entire world, to help improve and promote a healthier, natural way of life. Superior products are born from scientific data and research, and we have come to a new and innovative understanding to our product development.

Forward Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing works such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. X-Change Corp. does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements.

