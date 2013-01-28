Verizon Rated Best-in-Class for Privacy

Company Is Most Trusted U.S. Communications Company in Ponemon Institute Survey

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Verizon Communications has again been ranked as the most trusted U.S. communications company in the Ponemon Institute's annual Most Trusted Companies for Privacy Consumer Survey, and has raised its overall ranking in the survey from 12th to 11th among U.S. companies.

"Verizon continues to be ranked as one of the most trusted companies for privacy which is evidence that the company's privacy policies and processes resonate with consumers," said Dr. Larry Ponemon, chairman and founder, Ponemon Institute. "Moreover, among communication companies consumers rank Verizon No. 1 in its ability to safeguard their most sensitive and confidential information."

For its millions of customers, Verizon manages billions of personal communications that flow over its wireline and wireless networks each year. The Ponemon Institute research organization surveyed more than 6,700 adult U.S. consumers about which companies they found most trustworthy and did the best job of safeguarding personal information.

Karen Zacharia, chief privacy officer for Verizon, said: "Keeping customers informed of our privacy practices and safeguarding our customers' information continue to be important priorities when Verizon develops new products and services. We are honored to again be named as a top-20 most-trusted company for privacy and to be the highest-rated in our industry."

For more information on the survey, visit www.ponemon.org.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York, is a global leader in delivering broadband and other wireless and wireline communications services to consumer, business, government and wholesale customers. Verizon Wireless operates America's most reliable wireless network, with more than 98 million retail connections nationwide. Verizon also provides converged communications, information and entertainment services over America's most advanced fiber-optic network, and delivers integrated business solutions to customers in more than 150 countries, including all of the Fortune 500. A Dow 30 company with nearly $116 billion in 2012 revenues, Verizon employs a diverse workforce of 183,400. For more information, visit www.verizon.com.

VERIZON'S ONLINE NEWS CENTER: Verizon news releases, executive speeches and biographies, media contacts, high-quality video and images, and other information are available at Verizon's online News Center at www.verizon.com/news. To receive news releases by email, visit the News Center and register for customized automatic delivery of Verizon news releases.

SOURCE Verizon