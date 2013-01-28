Carat Continues Expansion In Latin America With The Acquisition Of Its Affiliate Partner In Colombia

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegis Group plc ("Aegis"), the world's leading, media and digital communications group, today announced that it has acquired a majority stake in its affiliate in Bogota, Colombia.

Carat's affiliate in Colombia is known as Carat Colombia and is led by Hector Bula. Mr. Bula has served Carat's global clients in Colombia for over six years and will remain as CEO of the agency. Aegis will have the option in five years time to acquire the remaining shareholding.

Nigel Morris, CEO Aegis Media Americas & EMEA, said, "We are delighted to continue our expansion in Latin America with the acquisition of Carat Colombia. The opportunities for growth in Latin America are great and Carat Colombia is well positioned in the market to harness this growth. Aegis has forged an excellent partnership with Hector over the years and we look forward to fully integrating the team into our network."

Claudia Colaferro, President of Aegis LATAM, said, "Carat Colombia has been doing an excellent job serving our global clients in the region. Colombia is an important market for Aegis and our clients. We look forward to cementing our strong relationship and building the Carat brand together."

Hector Bula, CEO Carat Colombia, said, "We are thrilled to be joining the innovative Aegis Media network. Becoming a part of Aegis will allow us to truly scale our business. We are looking forward to continuing to work with the Aegis team to deliver excellent digital and media solutions for our clients."

About Aegis Group plc:

Aegis Group plc is the world's leading, focused media and digital communications group. Made up of two operating businesses, Aegis Media (Carat, Vizeum, Posterscope, Isobar and iProspect) and Aztec, the scan-based market and consumer insights company, Aegis Group helps clients build consumer relationships by communicating their products and brands effectively. Our services include communications strategy through digital creative execution, media planning and buying, brand tracking and marketing analytics. Aegis Group plc shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange (AEGS.L).

SOURCE Aegis Group plc