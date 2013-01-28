JANA Partners Welcomes Agrium To The Debate

JANA's Latest Presentation and Updated Materials Available at www.JANAAguAnalysis.com

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- JANA Partners LLC Managing Partner Barry Rosenstein today responded to the analyst presentation by Agrium Inc. ("Agrium") (TSX / NYSE: AGU) in New York: "It is good to see that after nearly 8 months Agrium has finally responded in detail, but they have failed to address numerous core issues as well as the two primary problems, which are the lack of relevant board experience and the need for an enhanced shareholder perspective. Nowhere has Agrium made a case that shareholders would not benefit from the experience and shareholder perspective that our candidates bring, nor have they explained why shareholders should have blind faith in a board which repeatedly failed to address basic issues like capital allocation and disclosure until we pressed them to do so."

Rosenstein stated that while JANA would carefully review Agrium's presentation and respond in more detail shortly, numerous troubling issues with today's presentation were readily apparent:

Dismissal of the Board's Role: In an interview published today in advance of Agrium's presentation, CEO Michael Wilson dismissed the need for relevant industry experience on Agrium's board, saying it was not one of his "prerequisites." In response, JANA today noted first that it was the job of shareholders to choose directors to oversee management, not the job of management based on their own selective criteria. JANA then noted that it would be impossible for Agrium's board to properly fulfill this oversight responsibility without new directors with real distribution industry experience.

In an interview published today in advance of Agrium's presentation, CEO dismissed the need for relevant industry experience on Agrium's board, saying it was not one of his "prerequisites." In response, JANA today noted first that it was the job of shareholders to choose directors to oversee management, not the job of management based on their own selective criteria. JANA then noted that it would be impossible for Agrium's board to properly fulfill this oversight responsibility without new directors with real distribution industry experience. Thin-Skinned Response, Misleading Claims: Repeatedly today, Mr. Wilson claimed that JANA seeks to replace Agrium management. In fact, JANA has called for better oversight of management to boost value for all shareholders, and noted that management should welcome highly-qualified directors with relevant experience and a fresh perspective to help Agrium live up to its full value creation potential.

Repeatedly today, Mr. Wilson claimed that JANA seeks to replace Agrium management. In fact, JANA has called for better oversight of management to boost value for all shareholders, and noted that management should welcome highly-qualified directors with relevant experience and a fresh perspective to help Agrium live up to its full value creation potential. Mischaracterization of JANA's Analysis: While Agrium claims that JANA's focus on poor corporate governance is a shift from its initial analysis, JANA noted that the events it has cited as evidence of governance issues (including the comparables "switcheroo" and botched shared repurchase) in fact occurred after JANA's initial analysis.

While Agrium claims that JANA's focus on poor corporate governance is a shift from its initial analysis, JANA noted that the events it has cited as evidence of governance issues (including the comparables "switcheroo" and botched shared repurchase) in fact JANA's initial analysis. Distorted Analysis: While JANA intends to respond in full to today's presentation, it has already identified numerous issues with Agrium's analysis, including margin analysis based on flawed metrics, cherry-picked examples, clearly contradictory statements, and other problems JANA will respond to in due course.

Despite these issues, Rosenstein noted that Agrium's presentation was the beginning of a healthy, long-overdue debate and would put a much-needed focus on the unrealized value potential of Agrium's Retail business. "We welcome Agrium's better-late-than-never entry into the debate, and look forward to responding in full to today's presentation," Rosenstein noted. "We will continue to shine a spotlight on the 5 C's of maximizing value at Agrium, and we remain confident that shareholders will welcome the candidates we have put forth to pursue them."

Biographical Information for JANA's Candidates

David Bullock: Mr. Bullock was the Chief Financial Officer of Graham Packaging Inc. ("Graham Packaging"), a global supplier of plastic packaging, from 2009 to 2011, where he led the Company from private ownership under Blackstone to a public listing and its ultimate sale to Reynolds Group at a substantial premium to its IPO price.

Prior to Graham Packaging, Mr. Bullock was Chief Financial Officer (2003-2007) and Chief Operating Officer (2007-2008) of United Agri Products, Inc. ("UAP") which, prior to its acquisition by Agrium, was the largest independent distributor of agricultural input products in the U.S. and Canada with approximately 350 stores. At UAP, Mr. Bullock was responsible for improving the business including the creation and implementation of its supply chain and logistics strategy and implementation of its core operating systems and controls. UAP was cited by Agrium's financial advisor, Morgan Stanley, as the best comparable peer for Agrium's Retail business (see Agrium's August 20, 2012 Investor Update, page 9).

Mr. Bullock was a key member of the management team that created substantial value by separating UAP from agricultural conglomerate ConAgra Foods, Inc. in an acquisition by Apollo Management and then turning UAP around through substantial operating improvements. Mr. Bullock also oversaw the subsequent public offering of UAP and its eventual sale to Agrium at a substantial premium to its IPO price. The successful turnaround of UAP has made it one of the top performing investments in Apollo's history. Prior to UAP, Mr. Bullock held management positions with FMC Corporation. Mr. Bullock has a B.S. from Lehigh University and an M.B.A. from Cornell University.

According to JANA, during Mr. Bullock's tenure at UAP from 2002 to 2008, the company experienced significant operating profit growth and margin expansion, driving EBITDA growth of more than 16% per year.

Stephen Clark: Mr. Clark is a member of the Supervisory Board of Brenntag AG BNR. Mr. Clark had previously served as Chief Executive Officer from 2006 to 2011 and as President of Brenntag North America from 1990 to 2006. Mr. Clark managed Brenntag during its private ownership by two different private equity investors (Bain Capital and BC Partners), and then led the company through a successful public offering in 2010. Brenntag AG is the global market leader in distribution for industrial and specialty chemicals with over $12 billion in total sales and an enterprise value of more than $8 billion. Brenntag was cited by Agrium's financial advisor as a relevant distribution peer for Agrium's Retail business (see Agrium's August 20, 2012 Investor Update, page 10). Mr. Clark is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University.

According to JANA, during Mr. Clark's tenure as CEO from 2006 to 2011, Brenntag grew EBITDA by more than 15% per year and the company experienced significant margin expansion despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, and since the company's IPO, Brenntag shareholders have realized a total annual return of 25% per year through November 16, vs. a 3% annual return for the STOXX 600 index over the comparable period.

Mitchell Jacobson: Mr. Jacobson is Chairman of the Board and one of the principal shareholders of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. MSM. Mr. Jacobson previously served as Chief Executive Officer of MSC from its formation as a public company in October 1995 to November 2005, and has since served as its Chairman and remained its largest shareholder. MSC today has a $4 billion market capitalization and is one of the largest distributors of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operating products with over 600,000 unique SKUs and over 100 branches in the United States. MSC was also cited by Agrium's financial advisor as a relevant distribution peer for Agrium's Retail business (Agrium's August 20, 2012 Investor Update presentation, page 10, footnote 1).

In addition to his experience with MSC, Mr. Jacobson is an investor and board member of privately held HD Supply, Inc., a leading industrial distributor for professional customers in the infrastructure, maintenance, repair and improvement and specialty construction markets with approximately $8 billion in annual sales. He is a member of the Board of Trustees for both New York University and the New York University School of Law and is a member of the Investment Committee of the New York University School of Law Foundation. He serves as a Trustee for New York-Presbyterian Hospital and is a member of the Hospital's Investment Committee as well as Co-Chair of the Hedge Fund Subcommittee and a member of both the Asset Allocation and Private Investments Subcommittees. Mr. Jacobson is a graduate of Brandeis University and the New York University School of Law.

According to JANA, under Mr. Jacobson's leadership, MSC has grown operating profit more than 12 fold since its IPO through August 2012, representing compound annual growth of 16%, in the process realizing operating leverage and margin expansion, and over this 17 year time period MSC's shareholders have realized a total annual return of 12% per year through November 16, vs. a 7% annual return for the S&P 500 index over the comparable period.

The Honourable Lyle Vanclief, P.C., P.AG (Dist): Mr. Vanclief was formerly the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (1997-2003) and a Member of Parliament (1988-2004). In his role as Minister, Mr. Vanclief had responsibility for a $140 billion industry and oversaw a Ministry with 12,000 employees. His responsibilities as Minister included stewardship of various Canadian federal agencies including the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, Farm Credit Canada, the Canadian Dairy Commission, the Canadian Grain Commission and the National Farm Products Council.

Prior to his government service, Mr. Vanclief spent twenty-two years as an entrepreneur in the agriculture industry, during which time he built Willowlee Farms Limited into a diversified fruit, vegetable, grains, oilseeds and livestock operation in Prince Edward County, Ontario. Mr. Vanclief currently serves on the board of Bioniche Life Sciences Inc. Mr. Vanclief is a graduate of the University of Guelph in Crop Science, a professional Agrologist, a Fellow of the Agricultural Institute of Canada, a graduate of the Directors Education Program at the Rotman School of Management (University of Toronto) and is an Institute certified director with the professional designation ICD.D. Currently he provides agricultural and agri-food consulting. Mr. Vanclief was inducted into the Canadian Agricultural Hall of Fame in 2010.

Barry Rosenstein: Barry Rosenstein is the founder and Managing Partner of JANA Partners LLC, an investment advisor with approximately $3.5 billion in investments and commitments, founded in 2001, and registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. JANA is a recognized leader in creating value through shareholder activism and has on numerous occasions successfully challenged boards and management to focus on creating shareholder value, including with respect to Marathon Petroleum, TNT, McGraw Hill, El Paso, Charles River, CNET, Kerr-McGee Corp., Artesyn Technologies, Houston Exploration Company, InterCept and SourceCorp. Mr. Rosenstein has served on several public boards including the boards of Convergys Corporation and Copart, Inc.

Prior to establishing JANA, Mr. Rosenstein was the founder and Managing Partner of Sagaponack Partners, a private equity fund. Mr. Rosenstein began his career as an investment banker specializing in mergers and acquisitions with Merrill Lynch in New York and was also a principal in charge of corporate takeovers for Asher Edelman's Plaza Securities Corporation. Mr. Rosenstein graduated from Lehigh University (1981) Phi Beta Kappa and earned an M.B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business (1984). Mr. Rosenstein is a trustee of Brown University, the US Olympic Foundation, and the 92nd Street Y in New York City, and a board member of Make the Road New York.

