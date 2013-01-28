Rentrak Announces Top DVD & Blu-ray Sales And Rentals For Week Ending January 20, 2013

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- RENTRAK CORPORATION RENT today announced the Top-10 DVD & Blu-ray sales and rentals according to the company's Retail Essentials and Home Video Essentials tracking services which are based on estimated consumer spending per data collected for the week ending January 20, 2013.

RENTRAK TOP-10 DVD & BLU-RAY SALES*

RANK TITLE STUDIO WEEKS IN RELEASE 1 Taken 2 FOX NWS 1 2 The Possession Lionsgate LGF 1 3 Pitch Perfect Universal GE 5 4 Frankenweenie Disney DIS 2 5 Dredd Lionsgate LGF 2 6 Ted Universal GE 6 7 Looper Sony SNE 3 8 House at the End of the Street FOX NWS 2 9 The Dark Knight Rises Warner Bros. TWX 7 10 Ice Age: Continental Drift FOX NWS 6

*Week ended January 19, 2013

RENTRAK TOP-10 DVD & BLU-RAY RENTALS

RANK TITLE STUDIO WEEKS IN RELEASE 1 Ted (2012)** Universal GE 6 2 Looper Sony SNE 3 3 The Bourne Legacy** Universal GE 6 4 The Dark Knight Rises** Warner Bros. TWX 7 5 Ice Age: Continental Drift** FOX NWS 6 6 Total Recall (2012) Sony SNE 5 7 Trouble With The Curve** Warner Bros. TWX 5 8 Dredd Lionsgate LGF 2 9 Pitch Perfect (2012)** Universal GE 5 10 The Watch (2012)** FOX NWS 10

**Titles have delayed availability in certain rental outlets

About Retail Essentials®

Retail Essentials measures weekly consumer sales activity on standard DVD and Blu-ray Disc titles in the U.S. brick-and-mortar channel. No other service provides faster access to in-depth market data and weekly estimations of gross consumer spending. Rentrak delivers sell-through data broken down by DVD title, format, category, genre, TV market and more, within 72 hours after the close of each business week. Clients can access current, weekly, and historical title sales data to competitively benchmark industry performance.

About Home Video Essentials ®

Home Video Essentials is Rentrak's exclusive rental point-of-sale (POS) tracking system, which calculates title-level performance via rental transactions on over 65,000 DVD and video game properties in the brick-and-mortar, by-mail/online subscription and kiosk channels across North America. Rentrak is the world's largest processor of rental data, measuring in excess of one billion transactions each year from more than 5,000 storefronts, over 40,000 kiosks and over 24 million by-mail/online disc rental subscribers within 72 hours after the close of each business week. Clients are able to identify consumer trends, quantify performance, and benchmark findings against the broader business sector.

About Rentrak Corporation

Rentrak RENT is the entertainment and marketing industries' premier provider of worldwide consumer viewership information, precisely measuring actual viewing behavior of movies and TV everywhere. Using our proprietary intelligence and technology, combined with advanced demographics, only Rentrak is the census currency for VOD and Movies. Rentrak provides the stable and robust audience measurement services that movie, television and advertising professionals across the globe have come to rely on to better deliver their business goals and more precisely target advertising across numerous platforms including box office, multiscreen television and home video. For more information on Rentrak, please visit www.rentrak.com

