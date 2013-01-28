Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. Announces Legal and Sustainability Leadership Appointments

Company Names New Chief Legal Officer

CLEVELAND, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. CLF CLFannounced that effective immediately, the Company's Legal Department has been reorganized to better serve the evolving needs of Cliffs' business. James Graham, formerly vice president, general counsel - global operations has been elected by Cliffs' Board of Directors to become vice president and chief legal officer. He will continue to report to P. Kelly Tompkins, executive vice president - legal, government affairs and sustainability & president – Cliffs China.

Cliffs' day-to-day legal affairs will now be managed under Mr. Graham. This new structure is expected to result in a more integrated approach to the provision of legal services to operations, corporate as well as the company's board of directors. With Cliffs since 2007, Mr. Graham has been involved in all of the Company's major acquisitions and has over the past several years assumed greater levels of responsibility during his tenure. He received his J.D. from Case Western Reserve University, holds a B.A. degree from Hiram College and a M.A. degree from University of Michigan Graduate School.

Carolyn Cheverine, formerly general counsel – corporate affairs and secretary, is promoted to vice president, general counsel and secretary. Ms. Cheverine has served the Cliffs' board as secretary for the past year, has overall responsibility for providing legal advice and counsel to the accounting, treasury, tax and business development functions and provides oversight for Cliffs' public reporting requirements. Ms. Cheverine will also be working closely with Cliffs' Chief Risk Officer to enhance the company's compliance efforts. She received her J.D. from University of Virginia and holds a B.S. degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania. She will report directly to Mr. Graham.

The Company also announced that Paul West is named Cliffs' new director - corporate sustainability. Previously, Mr. West held a lead environmental role for Asia Pacific Iron Ore and worked closely with the management team to design and implement sustainability concepts that are operationally relevant and supported by key stakeholder groups. He will lead Cliffs' sustainability program by creating a long-term vision to drive greater awareness and increased performance across all Cliffs' businesses and functions worldwide. Mr. West replaces Ronald Nielsen, who is leaving the Company to pursue other endeavors. He will report to David Cartella - vice president, global environmental affairs, sustainability & counsel.

About Cliffs Natural Resources Inc.

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. is an international mining and natural resources company. A member of the S&P 500 Index, the Company is a major global iron ore producer and a significant producer of high- and low-volatile metallurgical coal. Cliffs' strategy is to continually achieve greater scale and diversification in the mining industry through a focus on serving the world's largest and fastest growing steel markets. Driven by the core values of social, environmental and capital stewardship, Cliffs associates across the globe endeavor to provide all stakeholders operating and financial transparency.

The Company is organized through a global commercial group responsible for sales and delivery of Cliffs' products and a global operations group responsible for the production of the minerals the Company markets. Cliffs operates iron ore and coal mines in North America and an iron ore mining complex in Western Australia. In addition, Cliffs has a major chromite project, in the feasibility stage of development, located in Ontario, Canada.

